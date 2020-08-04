5 TOXIC ingredients present in almost every moisturiser that do more harm than good to the skin

For those who eat, breathe and sleep skincare, moisturiser is something that should not be skipped out on under any circumstance. But even the most essential thing like moisturiser, contains toxic ingredients.

Moisturisers are one of the key ingredients when it comes to skincare. They lay a base for makeup, hydrate the skin, replenish the skin of natural minerals and vitamins and ensure your skin remains fresh, plump and clean through the day. Many of us use this at least twice every day and consider it to be a holy grail for the skin.

At the same time, while we are using it on our skin, rarely do we realise that these jars that we consider so pure, actually contain many toxic ingredients that do more harm than good for our skin.

Here are the five most toxic ingredients used in moisturisers.

Mineral Oil

While this ingredient seems perfectly healthy and even good for the skin and has been used in skincare ingredients for over a decade, experts suggest that mineral oil has been linked to organ toxicity. It is also known to clog pores that leads to breakouts and other skin issues.

Parabens

One of the most controversial preservatives, parabens have been linked to breast cancer. Now, more and more companies are opting for paraben-free products. The common names on products include methylparaben, ethylparaben, propylparaben or anything with the suffix paraben.

Cyclic Silicones

While silicones are known to add that extra lustre to hair and skin, making it feel silky and smooth, it is best to not use them due to safety and environmental reasons.

Artificial colourants

These are mostly irritating to almost every skin type. While they are present in almost every skincare ingredient, they are deemed useless to the actual product.

Hydroquinone

This is one of the most controversial ingredients as it is a skin lightener. While it is banned in many countries, it is still present in multiple over-the-counter skincare and makeup products in minimum amounts. It has been linked to hyperpigmentation and is even found in the blood-stream after prolonged use of the product.

It is better to be aware of what you are using on the skin. Read the ingredients carefully and opt for products that don't contain any of the above ingredients to ensure your skin is protected at all costs.

