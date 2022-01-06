5 Types of blushes: Choose the blush type that suits your skin the best

Nothing beats a natural flush but it lasts only a few seconds. A good blush has that effect on your face that even your crush won’t have. The right blush will add a natural glow to your skin as well as will add contours to your face. It is a great tool and should appear in every woman's makeup bag. Here are 5 different types of blushes that will help you make the right choice.

Compact Blush

Note Compact Blusher

Your blush should never match the texture of your foundation. So, if you prefer liquid or mineral foundations, turn to powder pigments like this compact blush. Now, aside from unidimensional pigments, they’re also available with swirls of colors for added depth.

Price: Rs.220

Loose Powder Blush

Lakmé Face Sheer Blush

If you have sensitive skin, then you must save yourself the disdain by using a loose powder blush. Mix two shades for a rosy luminosity or get creative by infusing a speck of bronzer or highlighter for a sun-kissed radiance.

Price: Rs.306

Cream Base

Ruby's Organics Creme Blush

If you are looking for something organic and extremely long-lasting, then this blush is your saviour. They will glide on effortlessly, feel weightless on your cheeks and will give you a natural dewiness. To work your blush-first face, this and the tip of your ring finger is all you need.

Price: Rs.1045

Cheek Tint

Earth Rhythm Cheek Tint

Everything your cream blush can do, this can also do sans the dewiness. This water-based hero is quite the multitasker as well. Use it on your lips and lids to ace that monotoned makeup look. Whatever you do, blend this quick-drying formula quickly.

Price: Rs.291

Blush Stick

This cream-based stick is meant for on-the-go convenience. You can simply carry it around in your bag or makeup pouch. It’s seamless in application and can be blended with a brush or fingers. Just ensure to not layer it on liquid formulas. You’ll be blotting away your oily mistake throughout.

Price: Rs.201

