5 Types of lipsticks every girl must have in her makeup drawer

Lipsticks have come to symbolise so many women, and are an important part of many makeup routines today. Here, we have curated a list of all the types of lipsticks you must have that are bound to give your confidence level a boost and make dressing up so much more fun! So check these babies out and add them to your cart before it's too late!

1. Liquid Lipstick

Lakmé Absolute Matte Melt Liquid Lip Color

Enriched with the goodness of rose hip seed oil, this liquid matte formula will keep your lips soft and supple while delivering the ultimate opaque matte finish. It is available in 25 stunning intense matte shades and has a long-lasting formula that keeps the lips nourished for up to 16 hours, truly a matte that loves you back! It has a wide spectrum of choices across mauve, red, nude and pink hues and a light-weight formula that ensures utmost comfort throughout the day.

Price: Rs.800

Sale Price: Rs.360

Buy Now

2. Matte Lipstick

Maybelline New York Super Stay Matte Lipstick

This lipstick will leave your lips with a flawless matte finish that will last for up to 16 hours. The lipstick features a unique arrow applicator for a more precise liquid lipstick application. It is made with an intensely pigmented formula that is long-lasting and doesn't dry out the lips. It is available in more than 25 super saturated shades.

Price: Rs.650

Sale Price: Rs.422

Buy Now

3. Lip Crayon

Sugar Cosmetics Matte As Hell Crayon Lipstick

If excellent coverage and high colour pay-off is what gets you going, you will absolutely love this lipstick crayon that is available in 14 gorgeous shades to suit your taste and your ever-changing mood! They are super long-lasting and highly pigmented so you don’t have to worry about constant re-application, this must-have crayon lipstick has a soft texture with a silky matte finish.

Price: Rs.799

Sale Price: Rs.719

Buy Now

4. Lip Paint

Lakmé Absolute Precision Lip Paint

This lip paint comes with a superior lip brush that enables ease of application and provides superior definition to your lips. Available in 10 stunning intense matte shades, these lip paints are super long-lasting. The unique feature of the lip paint is that it is easy to use and has a dual purpose. The brush can be used to add a defined border to the lips with ease and can also be used to fill the lips like a normal lipstick! The lightweight formula ensures a smooth, velvety finish and provides utmost comfort throughout the day.

Price: Rs.650

Buy Now

5. Lip Gloss

Renee See Me Shine Lip Gloss

This shiny lip gloss is available in 4 lustrous shades that will enhance your lips. It is enriched with antioxidant properties and will not only make your lips look plump and fuller, but will also moisturise and regenerate them.

Price: Rs.350

Sale Price: Rs.242

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion