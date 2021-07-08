5 Ways to use the miraculous aloe vera gel for every skincare and haircare issue

Aloe Vera has been used in quite a lot of home remedies and products for decades now and here are 5 ways you can use it in your skincare and haircare routine.

Known for its cooling properties, this naturally extracted leaf contains a gel-like inside that helps in dealing with quite a lot of skincare and haircare woes. Right from sunburn to frizz, aloe vera is known to be that miraculous ingredient that helps one and all. Here are 5 ways you can use it in your routine:

Under eye cream

If you’re like us and coffee is your bae and sleepless nights are your best friend, dark circles are inevitable. Use aloe vera gel with vitamin e and it will help to visibly reduce dark circles while also working on those eyebags.

Frizzy hair

If frizzy hair is the issue you face, all you need to do is whip aloe vera gel with coconut oil and leave in your hair for 30 minutes. Rinse in your usual manner and see the difference it makes to your hair.

Acne

Aloe vera is filled with antibacterial properties that help in reducing pimples and acne. It is one of the easiest and most effective ways to deal with acne at home.

Hair growth

Filled with natural enzymes, aloe vera keeps the scalp clean and seeps deep into the hair follicles. This in turn, works as a great way to promote hair growth. Dormant and dead follicles can also be brought back to life with the goodness of aloe vera.

Pigmentation

Pigmentation is when your skin has dark patches all over the face due to excess melanin content. Using aloe vera everyday before bed will not only even out the skin tone but also help in reducing any acne scars.

