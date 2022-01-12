5 Winter essentials for a top notch skin care regime

Winter is the time when you need to pay more heed to your skin. Pamper it to the fullest as cold breezy days make your skin cracked, flaky and chapped. To keep such types of skin at bay, you must roll your eyes over these winter essentials and add them to your skin care regime at the earliest.

1. Parachute Advansed Body Lotion Deep Nourish

This body lotion has a soothing fragrance and works like wonders on dry and chapped skin. It provides deep nourishment to your skin and makes your skin softer and smoother. It has a unique formula that locks moisture with pure coconut milk. In addition, it aids in retaining the natural moisture of the skin.

Price: Rs. 310

Deal: Rs. 155

2. Biotique Bio Carrot Seed Anti Aging Body Oil

Carrot is one such vegetable that is rich in carotene and Vitamin A. The healing and healthy properties of the ingredients makes this body oil a must have. Biotique Bio Carrot Seed Anti Aging Body Oil will help you in keeping your skin supple, soft, smooth and free from dryness amidst winter.

Price: Rs. 135

Deal: Rs. 91

3. The Moms Co. Foot Cream

When it is winter, you ought to prepare yourself for skin dryness and cracked heels. Cracked heels might annoy and compel you to look for the best foot repair cream. This foot cream will help you to repair and nourish your feet and ankles to the fullest. It is infused with essentials that nourishes and cures swollen feet.

Price: Rs. 249

Deal: Rs. 174

4. Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Hand Cream

This hand cream is gender neutral and provides a clinically approved formula for softer and cracked free hands in winter. It heals dry hands swiftly and improves the feel at the same time. It is rich in glycerin that will help your hands to lock the correct amount of moisture.

Price: Rs. 349

5. Pears Naturale Nourishing Coconut Water Bodywash

This coconut water body wash is infused with glycerin, paraben free, soap free and eco-friendly ingredients. It soothes, softens and nourishes the skin with its two hero ingredients- honey and coconut. With vitamins and minerals, this body wash will keep your skin hydrated in cold weather.

Price: Rs. 197

Deal: Rs. 122

Cold weather calls for winter essentials. In this list of winter essentials, skin care products ranks higher next to thermal wear. To keep your skin hydrated and crack free, you should grab these top 5 winter skin care products. Now you can pamper your skin in an easy way this winter.

