5 Winter skincare essentials that you can carry around in your handbag

The winter season can really make your hands and face dry and make your skin peel. We need to deeply moisturise and hydrate our skin in order to make sure our skin stays soft. In order to tackle the winter season, you need to carry certain skincare essentials with you in your handbag all the time. Here are a few products that will fit in your handbag.

Lakmé Hand & Nail Cream with Mulberry

This hand cream is enriched with the goodness of Pentavitin and Almond oil. Take time to work the cream over dry areas between fingers and you will attain soft and moisturised hands upto 4 hours after single application. The non-greasy and non-sticky formula absorbs into the skin instantly and will give you instant hydration.

Price: Rs.219

POND’S Super Light Gel Face Moisturiser

This super lightweight and non-oily gel moisturiser is enriched with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E. It absorbs quickly and locks in the moisture, leaving the skin feeling soft and glowing.

Price: Rs.39

Lakmé Lip Love Chapstick

A chapstick is definitely a must-have for every season. This strawberry chapstick will provide you with soft and supple lips in no time. Crafted from a super moisturising formula, it will keep your lips moisturised for upto 22 hours. It is SPF 15 which means that it will protect your lips from the harmful rays of the sun and prevent any sort of darkening and pigmentation. It will prevent your lips from drying or flaking and regain its original texture.

Price: Rs.120

Bella Vita Organic Woman Perfume Gift Set

Perfume is an essential for every season, because no matter what, our body’s continue to sweat. In order to stay fresh and smelling good, you need to carry a perfume in your handbag. This pocket perfume set is made from all natural and organic ingredients, and will give you a long-lasting fragrance.

Price: Rs.485

Lacto Calamine Sunshield Sunscreen

Sunscreen is an essential even for winters as the rays of the sun do not stop. This sunscreen blocks upto 98 percent harmful sun rays and provides superior broad spectrum protection from UVA rays that cause premature skin aging, wrinkles, dark spots and tanning UVB rays that cause sun-burns and tanning. This sunscreen is light, quick absorbing, non oily and non sticky.

Price: Rs.177

