6 Affordable vegan skincare products that can be used by both men and women, with any skin type

All beauty products are subject to a number of tests before release into the consumer market. Some brands are against animal testing while others may support it. Most of the time we do not pay much attention but it's high time we do our bit. These products are here to create a unique beauty ecosystem that belongs to everyone. These products are not limited to any gender or skin type and can be used by both men and women, with any skin type.

3AM Speed Dial Everyday Face Mist

This alcohol-free toner plus face spray is for both men and women as it works as a makeup setting spray and also as an aftershave mist. It soothes and calms your stressed-out skin while giving it an instant boost. Enriched with aloe vera, niacinamide and tea tree, this face mist reduces pores and skin texture, regulates sebum, reduces inflammation and brightens the skin tone.

Price: Rs.499

Daughter Earth Blue Light Mist

A multi-vitamin, blue light rescue facial mist with plant stem cells, fermented kombucha and antioxidant-rich chebula to soothe, tone and comfort the skin while adding a boost of hydrating botanical nourishment. Whether you are working from home, traveling or simply beating the heat, keep up the hydration and quench your thirsty skin by misting through the day. It is a great way to manage dehydrated and tight-feeling skin.

Price: Rs.785

3AM Sundowner Everyday Sunscreen

Enriched with zinc oxide, mulberry and cucumber extract, this everyday broad-spectrum sunscreen is unseen yet super protective. A lightweight SPF that protects, shields, and hydrates your skin all day long. Protects your skin from UVA, UVB and UVC rays. Plant extracts in this SPF give a brightened glow and even tone while shielding the skin at all times.

Price: Rs.599

Minimalist 5% Niacinamide Face Serum

Niacinamide is proven to reduce acne marks and dark spots in 2 weeks, resulting in even complexion or tone. It balances oil, controls sebum activity and reduces pore congestion. It also improves skin texture by reducing visible pores, redness and inflammations. It also contains aloe vera that acts as anti-inflammatory and soothes your skin. No more greasy face or enlarged pores! It prevents breakouts or pimples owing to their strong antimicrobial properties.

Price: Rs.569

3AM Baesic Everyday Moisturiser

A lightweight cream that’s instantly hydrating and nourishing, brings the best of your skin during day or night. This moisturiser is soothing, hydrating and non-greasy. It locks in moisture, combats inflammation and stimulates collagen. It is great for all skin types and is made with plant-based ingredients with science-backed formula. It contains mushroom, tomato extract and neem.

Price: Rs.399

Dot & Key Water Drench Hydrating Hyaluronic Serum

This serum provides intense hydration with every application. It protects the skin from external aggressors such as pollution and improves the skin's barrier function, and locks in moisture. The serum soothes skin irritation and heals any form of skin damage. Its water base, super light texture nourishes the skin for a dewy, plump and rested texture.

Price: Rs.490

