6 Beauty products that will keep you cool and help you deal with the October heat

As the month of September ends, the post monsoon heat is going to take the front seat. Soon the scorching sun is going to shine bright upon us. The humidity is going to come to an end, but the sweating is going to make our lives dreadful. Here are some beauty essentials that you must stock up to keep you cool before the October heat starts.

Wet n Wild Color Icon Cream Eyeshadow Glitter

Do not worry about your eyeshadow getting messed up in the heat with this cream eye shadow that features a revolutionary water-infused formula to cool the skin. Infused with Vitamin E, its glitterati-worthy colour goes on silky smooth, moisturises the skin, and blends like butter. And, it’ll stay put no matter what the night holds.

Price: Rs.108

Buy Now

Dove Cooling Gel Crème

Keep your cool while balancing and restoring the skin. This light weight gel moisturiser with menthol is designed to give you a burst of cooling skin and long lasting hydration. Its skin-quenching, weightless gel cream formula glides on and instantly absorbs into your skin to leave it beautifully soft, silky and dewy. It nourishes the deeper layers within epidermis of the skin whilst preventing moisture loss from the surface.

Price: Rs.194

Buy Now

Nivea Body Lotion, Whitening Cool Sensation

Get even toned skin with this cooling lotion enriched with the superfruit extracts of camu, vitamin C and SPF 15. Its regular usage helps you get even toned skin and keeps you protected from sun damage. Its light formula also consists of menthol that gives a cooling, refreshed sensation to the skin! It will give you smoother skin that will stay moisturised all day long.

Price: Rs.292

Buy Now

Leaf Roots Organic Science Light Cooling Peppermint Lip Balm

This herbal lip balm is formulated with only plant-based oils and butter such as Jojoba oil, Apricot oil, Cocoa Butter, Shea Butter, Beetroot Extract, and Honey which help to heal dry and chapped lips while adding several beneficial nutrients. This rich creamy formulation also helps to easily glide the lip balm on the lips. It not only boosts moisture but also helps to seal the hydration and prevent the lips from further dryness. Furthermore, it also helps to protect the lips from several environmental damages and keeps the lips cool.

Price: Rs.279

Buy Now

TNW - The Natural Wash Rose Water

Hydrate and refresh the skin throughout the day with this ultra-fine rose water mist. It is formulated with the steam distilled technique which makes it the purest form of Rose Water. It also works as a face toner and makeup remover, and helps to remove excess oil, prevent acne, pimples, rashes, and irritation. It maintains the pH level of the skin, boosts collagen and balances oil on the skin. It cleanses the skin by removing all the impurities, making it flawless and glowing.

Price: Rs.239

Buy Now

GoshLife Hydra Illuminizer Vitamin C Face Mist

Looking for a midday refresh on a hot day? This cooling mist hydrates and adds radiance without smudging your makeup. It is an elixir in a bottle which helps boost your natural glow and brightens your skin instantly. You can use it on the go or as a toner everyday. Vitamin-C helps fight UV damage, while Niacinamide and Arbutin fight hyper-pigmentation and Moringa reduces fine lines and wrinkles. Without being too reactive or heavy on your skin, this mist smells and feels heavenly!

Price: Rs.499

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion