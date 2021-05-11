6 Benefits of avocado oil for healthy, thick and shiny hair

Avocado can be considered as a staple for hair as it makes the hair super shiny, healthy, thick and problem-free. So, Supritha Ramesh, Co-Founder of Sash Products, talks about how can you use avocado oil to have potential hair growth.

Having flawless hair which shines and stays healthy without any awkward breakage and hair fall is everyone’s dream, but the procedure to get it has always been a great task.

Avocado or persea gratissima oil has various natural cosmetic uses, with its superior penetration capacity into the scalp, because of its predominant monosaturated fatty acid property. Its high index of nutrition includes Vitamin A, B, C and E along with rich Proteins, Magnesium and Iron. Here, Supritha Ramesh, Co-Founder, Sash Products talks about how avocado is a super fruit to promote healthy, shiny and thick hair.

Antioxidant

Avocado being rich on Vitamin E has an excellent property of Anti-oxidant. It enhances the activation of inactivated Hair Follicle, hence reduces Alopecia.

Activates Enzymes

The magnificent composition of Avocado oil with Vitamin A may have an effect on Hormones and thereby regulates Epithelial differentiation of scalp. This helps in increasing the number of hair follicles and thereby helps in enhancing hair density.

Increases Hair Strength and Growth

The major ingredient being Magnesium of up to 20 percent. It’s the most abundant and is extremely essential. It has a wide effect on activating enzyme activities such as ribonucleases which enables rapid Hair Growth. Folic acid and Biotin, in its activated forms, enable drastic proliferation of cells leading to enhancement of hair strength and volume.

Delays Telogen Phase

Its commendable Anti-aging property, because of the presence of Vitamin- C, delays telogen phase(in the life cycle of hair, telogen is the phase where the hair shaft detaches from hair bulb and leads to hair fall). By delaying the Telogen phase avocado delays in frequent hair fall issues.

Extends Anagen Phase

Beta-Carotene enables and extends the Anagen phase letting the hair grow faster and helps in improving the hair density. For people with arrested hair growth, Avocado acts as the right choice.

Fungicidal Property

Avocado has an excellent Fungicidal property against several mycoses; especially the seed has its excellent property of inhibiting even the bacterial growth. This acts as a prognosis as well as the treatment for several issues including dandruff, dermatitis and psoriasis.

How to Use Avocado Oil?

Avocado Oil: Apply Avocado oil to your scalp ranging from 15-20 ml, according to your hair length and density. Massage for 2-3 minutes using your fingertips or derma roller. Leave it overnight and wash it off using a mild shampoo to enhance the advantages of the oil. Applying this for weekly 2-3 times shows evident results. Adding on, using Avocado oil as the base for any homemade hair packs shows 2 times more results.

Remember

However, the advantages oil might have consuming right nutrition also matters. Consuming Avocado oil on daily basis has proved to enhance not only the hair health but also the general health of a being. Also Read: How to identify combination skin and pamper the skin type to keep it healthy, glowing and problem free?

