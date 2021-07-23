6 Best under eye creams that will make you look super fresh for your early morning meetings

We all know the importance of following a skincare routine to keep the skin healthy and glowing. But just using a moisturiser is not enough for the skin around our eyes. The under eye skin is 10 percent thinner as compared to the rest of the face. While face creams do a great job at moisturising our skin, they may not be suitable for the delicate skin around the eyes as they are often thick in texture, making it difficult for them to penetrate the skin around the eyes. Certain ingredients in the face cream can also irritate the delicate skin around the eyes. Hence, it is extremely important to add an under eye cream to your skincare regime. Here, we have some of the best and affordable under eye creams available.

The Moms Co. Natural Vita Rich Under Eye Cream

Have a meeting early in the morning and you have not been able to get enough sleep? Now at least pretend like you got sleep with this under eye cream. Enriched with Chia Seed Oil, Coffee Oil and Vitamins B3 and E, this cream helps reduce fine lines, dark circles and puffiness. It also comes with a massage roller that will soothe your eyes and give you a fresh look.

Price: Rs.355

Buy Now

Himalaya Herbals Under Eye Cream

This under eye cream is a miracle worker for people who suffer from lack of sleep and dark circles. It contains a proven and safe blend of herbs specially created to care for the delicate area around the eyes. This lightweight cream detoxifies and intensely moisturises the under eye area and removes wrinkles and fine lines.

Price: Rs.150

Buy Now

Mamaearth Under Eye Cream

Get rid of those stubborn dark circles in an instant with this natural under eye cream. Enriched with cucumber and peptides, this eye cream diminishes unwanted dark circles caused due to melanin deposit, iron deposit, stress and pollution. The soothing and nourishing effects of hawkweed and daisy extracts help target the appearance of dark shadows, for brighter eyes that look well-rested.

Price: Rs.358

Buy Now

StBotanica Pure Radiance Under Eye Cream

This under eye cream is enriched with organic moroccan argan oil which helps reduce fine lines, wrinkles, dark circles and puffiness. This cream quickly absorbs into the skin and locks in the moisture, providing maximum hydration and an anti-aging effect. It will give you a fresh and well-rested look by reducing dark circles caused by lack of sleep.

Price: Rs.599

Buy Now

Dot & Key Depuffing Under Eye Cream

This under eye cream is enriched with coffee cherry, hydrating hyaluronic acid and calming rosehip oil. It targets all eye concerns to revive lost perkiness. It reduces dark circles, eye puffiness, eye wrinkles, and perks up dull, weary eyes to restore its dewy look.

Price: Rs.995

Buy Now

Pilgrim Retinol Under Eye Cream

The under eye skin is the thinnest as there are no sebaceous glands to produce natural oils, so it’s important to keep this area hydrated and protected all day long. This under-eye cream will treat wrinkles, dark circles and under eye bags. This fast-acting retinol eye cream is clinically proven to help brighten and even skin tone in the under-eye area.

Price: Rs.380

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion