6 Changes you should make to your skincare regimen for spring

After the freezing weather and sudden drop in temperatures winter has (almost) left us, leaving an aftermath of dry, itchy skin in its wake. While we may be more than ready to enjoy the spring sun and the warm weather, our skin needs a little more time to adapt. You need to prepare your skin for the warmer days ahead by making a few changes in your daily skin care regimen and your products.

1. Exfoliate your skin

If you suffer from dry skin, you may be on the fence about using an exfoliator in the winter season because it can seriously dry out the skin. But as the weather warms up and the humidity increases, we are better able to tolerate acids and stronger formulations of active ingredients. Spring is the prime time to return to exfoliating and brighten the dull skin that has accumulated during winter. You can use chemical peels that quickly exfoliate, trigger collagen production, and are a great first step in achieving a youthful complexion.

2. Switch to a lightweight moisturiser

While you may use a heavy cream during the winters, you just cannot rely on one when you have sticky and sweaty skin. As the temperatures and humidity increases, you may not need such heavy occlusives to keep your skin moisturised, and heavy products can feel sticky and greasy. Lightweight moisturisers with humectants and emollients will feel better. You can use a gel-based formula that absorbs quickly while protecting the skin barrier.

3. SPF is your superhero

You should never skip sunscreen and it is not even advisable to skip it during the winters. If you skipped sunscreen during the cold, it is time to bring it back into your routine. As it gets warmer, you need to upgrade your sunscreen. The earth is physically closer to the sun during warmer months, so UV rays are stronger. Increasing the SPF to at least 50+, while assuring the products offer broad-spectrum protection, is the key to ensuring adequate sun protection in the spring and summer.

4. Incorporate antioxidants

In order to avoid sun-induced pigmentation, you must incorporate antioxidants into your spring skincare regimen. Antioxidants are particularly helpful during the spring and summer months to avoid sun damage. When the skin is exposed to UV rays from the sun, free radicals are generated that can damage DNA and accelerate the breakdown of collagen and elastin. Topical antioxidants like vitamin C can donate electrons to stabilise the free radicals and decrease sun damage.

5. Revamp your beauty arsenal

Springtime is your cue to do a skincare cleanout if you haven’t done one in the last few months. Cleanse or swap out washcloths, sponges, makeup brushes, and applicators accordingly. These are great breeding grounds for bacteria, yeast, and mould, irritating our skin and contributing to breakouts and infections. Keep in mind that even if a product hasn't been opened, active ingredients will become less potent and less effective over time.

6. Exercise

This may not pertain to skin care products or ingredients, but regular exercise is great for your health and skin. Exercise encourages blood flow and circulation to your face which can help flush out toxins. Exercise also acts like a mini-facial for your face because when you sweat your pores open and expel dirt and oil. After a great sweat session make sure to cleanse your skin thoroughly because your face can be a breeding ground for blemishes at this time.

