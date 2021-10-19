6 Charcoal face masks to get rid of blackheads and purify skin
If you feel like no products are doing what it claims to your skin, then charcoal is your answer! Charcoal helps to lighten skin tone and help in deep cleansing and detoxification. Its toxin-absorbing properties have a wide range of medicinal and cosmetic uses which makes them the most loved skincare essential. From sheet masks to face scrub, here are 6 skincare products of activated charcoal that’ll get rid of whiteheads, blackheads and purify your skin.
Charcoal Peel Off Mask
This peel-off mask contains powerful charcoal that can easily remove pore-clogging dirt and extra oils, effectively preventing blackheads. It gives your skin an energetic glow from inside.
Charcoal Sheet Masks
Sheet masks are a huge hit these days. They are easy to use and also show instant results. Cleanse your face and apply the mask gently. Leave on for 15-20 minutes and gently massage the excess serum on your skin.
Activated Charcoal Peel Off Mask
This anti-pollution mask fights blackheads and controls excess oil and deep cleanses, unclogs pores. It’s suitable for all skin types and can be used by both men and women.
Pond’s Detox Set
This set contains Manicouagan clay and activated charcoal cleanser and clay mask that’ll give your skin all-round protection and leaves skin glowing. Use them daily for an instant glow.
Deep Cleansing Face Mask
Activated charcoal is a nourishing and moisturising face pack that helps in making your skin look healthy and revitalised. This face mask helps in getting rid of impurities and deeply cleanses your skin.
Anti-Pollution Face Scrub for Men
This charcoal face scrub is specially formulated to be effective on men's tough skin. Moreover, it is made from natural active charcoal and free from harsh chemicals which makes it safe to be used on all kinds of skin.
