6 Cucumber enriched products to count on to soothe your skin this winter

Due to its cooling properties, cucumber is an integral part of skincare products, especially those formulated for sensitive and dry skin, to soothe and calm irritation, making this a power ingredient for winters. It soothes and deeply rejuvenates the skin making you look more perky and plump. Feel refreshed with these cucumber enriched products.

WOW Skin Science Melon, Cucumber & Aloe Body Wash

This luxurious body wash is enriched with cucumber that helps keep the skin hydrated, removes dark spots and increases glow. It also contains melon seeds oil and aloe vera extracts that keeps the skin supple, heals skin damages, and keeps it healthy and nourished. Apart from these powerful ingredients, this body wash also has glycerin and shea butter that prevents drying and improves smoothness.

Price: Rs.319

Cucumber Body Scrub

This moisturising body scrub enriched with shea butter, almond oil and cucumber helps maintain a healthy water oil balance ratio for pure and clear skin. It provides immense nourishment and contains all necessary minerals and elements. It makes the skin smooth and supple. It will make your skin feel young and fresh, and will give you a long-lasting luster.

Price: Rs.199

Oriental Botanics Cucumber Face Wash

Infused with the goodness of aloe vera, green tea and cucumber, this hydrating face wash removes dirt, pollutants, dead skin cells, toxins, makeup residue, and helps clear pores making skin perfectly clean and fresh. The burst of hydration helps replenish the skin’s healthy moisture reserve. Premium botanical extracts infused in the face wash deliver important nutrients that help keep the skin healthy and comfortable.

Price: Rs.340

TNW - The Natural Wash Cucumber Toner

This cucumber toner contains plenty of nutrients and vitamins. It is packed with rich cucumber extracts that makes it an ideal product for the skin. It gives the skin instant refreshment and cooling with a dozen vitamins that helps your skin recover from sun damage. Cucumber is packed with vitamin C and antioxidants that protects your skin from inflammation that may have occurred due to acne and sun damage.

Price: Rs.219

Oriental Botanics Cucumber Face Moisturiser

Infused with the goodness of aloe vera, green tea and cucumber, this face moisturiser deeply hydrates the skin without increasing its oil load. It restores the healthy moisture barrier of the skin and maintains the natural suppleness of the skin, and leaves the face with a smooth matte finish. With SPF 30, it filters out almost 97 percent of the UV rays of the sun and helps in maintaining the natural complexion of the skin and minimises premature appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Price: Rs.549

Body Cupid Cucumber & Melon Body Mist

The winter season may make you not want to take a shower. On days when you want to feel fresh without getting into a shower, this body mist infused with cucumber and melon will come to your rescue! It is a premium product with a crisp, fresh and fruity fragrance. Spraying it on will not only refresh the skin, but will also dispel the blues.

Price: Rs.279

