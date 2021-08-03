6 EFFECTIVE DIY hair masks that reverse hair fall and treat hair loss

Tired of over-spending money on different hair treatments in order to battle hair loss and hair fall? Worry not because worrying causes the problem to heighten! Instead of digging a deep hole in your pockets, there are simple yet effective home remedies that will solve the problem over time. But, consistency is key here!

From eggs to curd and fruits like bananas, here are some easy DIY home remedies you can opt for to manage hair fall.

DIY Egg mask for hair fall

Known for their protein content, eggs help in nourishing and adding shine to the hair while encouraging hair growth.

Ingredients:

1 large egg

1/2 cup milk

2 spoons olive oil (or any oil)

Method:

Mix the ingredients together to form a smooth liquid consistency. Apply this on your scalp and the lengths of hair.

Use a shower cap to cover your hair and let it sit for a minimum of 20 minutes.

Rinse off with lukewarm water.

DIY Curd mask for hair loss

Not only does curd moisturise and hydrate the hair, but it also reduces hair breakage, therefore, preventing hair loss and strengthens the hair.

Ingredients:

1 cut curd

1 spoon honey

1 spoon oil of your choice

Method:

Mix the ingredients well and apply the mixture from your roots to tips.

Leave it on for a minimum of 20 minutes before washing off with lukewarm water.

DIY Green Tea hair mask for hair fall

Green tea contains antioxidants that help in fighting off free radicals while nourishing the scalp at the same time and reducing hair loss effectively.

Ingredients:

5 spoons green tea

Yolk of 1 egg

Method:

Mix the ingredients to form a creamy texture and apply it on your hair.

Leave it on for a minimum of 20 minutes before washing off with lukewarm water and shampoo.

DIY Banana hair mask for hair fall

Not only do bananas reduce hair fall and breakage, but also make the hair shine and reduce dandruff effectively.

Ingredients:

2 bananas (preferably over-ripe)

1 spoon honey

1 spoons coconut oil

Method:

Blend the banana and run this through a strainer so that it is smooth and not lumpy.

Mix the honey and coconut oil with this and apply it to your roots.

Let it sit for 20 minutes before washing off with a mild shampoo and lukewarm water.

DIY Avocado hair mask for hair loss

One of the lesser-known and most effective ingredients that help in reducing frizz, taming the hair, reducing split ends and breakage and leaving the hair hydrated, is Avocado.

Ingredients:

1 ripe avocado

1 spoon almond oil

2-3 spoons curd

Method:

Blend the ingredients together till a thick and smooth consistency is formed.

Apply this on your hair from roots to tips for a minimum of 20 minutes.

Wash off with lukewarm water and a mild shampoo.

DIY Neem mask for hair loss

An easy solution, neem which is high in Vitamin E, is known to help soothe the scalp if you struggle with pimples or blisters while also leaving it nourished and the roots hydrated and healthy.

Ingredients:

12-15 fresh neem leaves

5 spoons coconut oil

Method:

Wash the neem leaves well and add them to a blender. Blend well with water till a smooth paste is formed.

Add the coconut oil to this paste and then strain it well.

Apply this mask on your hair for a minimum of 30 minutes before washing off with lukewarm water.

Voila, your luscious, healthy and thick hair is back to life now thanks to these simple and effective DIY home remedies.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Expert approved QUICK and easy bridesmaid hairstyles inspired by Kiara Advani