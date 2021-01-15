6 Effective home remedies to reduce the rashes caused by waxing

Often waxing causes rashes on the skin for some people. So, here are some easy home remedies to reduce the rashes and prevent its occurrence.

Having skin rashes post waxing is very common on some people. There are several reasons which cause the rashes in your skin post waxing. Some of them are ingrown hair, folliculitis, dead skin cells, etc. Generally, the rash gets healed on its own after some days. But if you still have rashes after a long period, then contact your dermatologist.

Home remedies for skin rashes post-waxing:

Cold compress

Apply ice pack or clean cloth soaked in cold water on the rashes for 15 minutes. The redness will slowly go away and the rashes will also get healed.

Lotions

Apply mild lotions or creams on the rashes to keep it cool. Avoid all products with a strong fragrance.

Aloe vera gel

You can also apply aloe vera gel on the affected area as it has calming, cooling and moisturising properties. Any lotion or cream with aloe vera extract can also be applied to reduce the appearance of the rashes post waxing. Essential oils Essential oils are also good to apply for reducing the rashes. Mix 15-20 drops of lavender oil with 100 ml of calendula oil and apply on the rashes. You can also add 20 drops of peppermint oil to alcohol-free gel or cream and apply on the affected area. Cleanse the area Right after waxing, cleanse the area with mild soap and rinse it with lukewarm water. This will reduce the chances of getting rashes. Scrub before waxing Before waxing, scrub the area with a mild exfoliator. This will remove all dead skin cells from the skin that can cause rashes. Also Read: Here are the 3 eyebrow trends that are ruling the season

