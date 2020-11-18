6 Essential foods for a moisturised and healthy winter skin

Dry, itchy and dull skin is one of the biggest problems in winter which requires a lot of pampering to keep healthy. But you can also include these nutritious foods in your diet for a moisturised and glowing winter skin.

Winter is definitely loved by most of us, but the dry skin associated with it is very irritating. Our skin becomes rough, dull, lifeless and itchy. As a result, it may get red and rashes on the surface. Different skincare routines are available to keep our skin moisturised and hydrated in winter.

But food also is an essential part to keep the skin healthy in the cold season. Certain foods are highly nutritious and healthy for us which keep the skin moisturised throughout the day. So, start consuming these foods.

Healthy foods for winter to keep your skin moisturised:

Coconut

Coconut is not only good as oil but eating the fruit is also highly beneficial for healthy winter skin. It has healthy fats and antibacterial properties which keep the skin moisturised and prevent acne breakouts.

Avocado

Avocado is packed with healthy fats, vitamins, minerals which provide optimal health to our body and keep the skin healthy. The protein of this fruit tightens the collagen and elastin of our skin. You can include the fruit in your salad or breakfast to get the goodness of it.

Carrots

Carrots are packed with Vitamin C which is responsible for collagen production. Collagen is important for skin elasticity. Carrots also prevent the skin from free radical damage and wrinkles.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal is rich in fibre, antioxidants, minerals and vitamins. The fibre provides us with a feeling of satiety. As a result, we can keep ourselves away from all junk and sugary foods which are a prime cause of dry skin and other issues.

Leafy greens

Leafy greens like kale are loaded with Vitamin C that keeps the skin protected from free radical damage. So, include dark leafy greens to your diet as much as possible.

Olive Oil

Extra virgin oil is also helpful to keep your skin moisturised in winter. It has Vitamin E and healthy fats which keep the skin healthy and glowing. You can use the oil in food and also massage on the skin.

Other healthy foods for winter

Some other foods and drinks that should be consumed in winter for glowing skin are nuts and seeds, low-sugar fruits, eggs, tomato, tea, soy, pumpkin seeds, sweet potato, citrus fruits etc.

