6 Essential oils that help to reduce wrinkles explains dermatologist Dr Dhavala Raj

Looking for ways to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles? Here are 6 essential oils that can help you.
Dry skin is considerably more vulnerable to developing fine lines and wrinkles. Massaging with oils or making a mantle with oil enables the skin to maintain its physical property and helps to delay wrinkles and reduce fine lines. Below mentioned are some of the essential oils that can be incorporated in a skincare routine to cut back wrinkles and facilitate anti-ageing

Coconut oil 

Coconut oil is a natural anti-ageing moisturizer. It improves the skin’s physical property and works against wrinkles. Regular use of coconut oil can assist to stimulate in collagen production which will give you a youthful look and you won’t have to see wrinkles on your face for a long time!

Sandalwood oil 

Sandalwood oil is used for diverse functions in Indian households. It is preferred for fragrances and aromatherapy, but sandalwood oil has many health advantages as well. Applying sandalwood oil moisturizes and hydrates the skin, and its astringent action balances oily pores.

Argan oil

The omega fatty acids present in argan oil help in strengthening skin tissues and thus will enable you to avoid premature ageing. Daily application of Argan oil on the skin will improve the extent of fat-soluble vitamin and synthetic resin acid which will assist you to maintain the conventional physical property of your skin, cut back atom injury and will help you to maintain the youthful glow 

Frankincense Oil 

Frankincense Oil has proven to be a powerful inhibitor that can stop premature ageing and can help in fading of acne scars, stretch marks, reducing large pores and in improving the skin tone. It also has astringent properties which can benefit you in getting rid of inflammation 

Avocado oil 

Avocado oil naturally triggers the assembly of scleroprotein which enables you to avoid early signs of ageing. Being light-weight in texture, it's acceptable for dry, oily, and sensitive skin types

Rosehip seed oil

If you are someone who gets worried with the name of wrinkles and fine lines on your face, then you should definitely lay your hands-on Rosehip seed oil! As we age, our skin slows down the process of collagen formation. Since Rosehip seed oil has Vitamin C content it can help in the formation of collagen which is essential is maintaining the elasticity of your skin.  Moreover, Vitamin A and Vitamin C present in Rosehip seed oil has been proved to be beneficial in brightening skin tone and protecting against ultraviolet lights

Inputs By: Dr Dhavala is a Dermatologist, Cosmetologist and Trichologist at Bodycraft Salon and Clinic in Bangalore

