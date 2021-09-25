6 Everyday use skincare products that have over 1000 reviews on Amazon

While we may not find time to pamper our skin every day, weekends call for special skincare attention. These everyday use products are to revitalise your skin and give them sufficient hydration that it requires. Skincare not only addresses skin issues but also gives you a natural glow and freshness to light up your day. These products from Amazon have more than a thousand reviews and four-plus stars making it a riskless choice for your skin.

Oats Moisturiser

There are many different kinds of moisturisers. Though all of them are focused on hydrating your skin, certain creams make your skin more supple and soft without leaving a cakey base behind. This one from Minimalist is super lightweight, absorbs quickly and does not make your skin feel sticky or oily.

Price: Rs 331

Green Tea Face Mask

Green tea has excellent antioxidant properties that help in healing acne and control sebum production by absorbing excess oil. Apply a thin layer of this cream on your cleansed face and rinse it after 25 to 30 minutes for better results.

Price: Rs 417

Cleansing Brush

The tools used in your skincare process are as important as the products applied. This cleansing brush can be used for mild exfoliation and also clean blackheads, makeup and surface oils.

Price: Rs 225

Beetroot Lip Balm

Never forget to care for your lips especially in this sweater weather where dry and patchy, broken lips can be common. This lip balm moisturises your lips and also helps address pigmentation issues.

Price: Rs 199

Under Eye Cream

Due to increased screen time and exposure to that blue light, the speed of ageing has fastened and it first shows in our eye region. Dark circles, puffiness and dull eyes can be treated with this coffee-infused under eye cream that has got anti-ageing properties.

Price: Rs 394

Eye Serum

This serum mask reduces dark circles with a bomb of cooling hydration in just 15 mins. If you are in urgency to get ready for a meeting or date, all you need is this cooling eye mask to make you look fresh as a daisy.

Price: Rs 74

