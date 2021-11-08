6 Face masks every beauty lover must add into their collection

Face packs have now become an important part of the face care and beauty care routine. A facial pack helps in removing the excess oils from the face. It'll also help to remove the build-up of dead skin cells that accumulate on our skin. When you remove all the debris from the surface of your skin, it'll help to unclog pores, too.

Dot & Key Glow Reviving Vitamin C Pink Clay Mask

This vitamin C serum induced pink clay face pack works to give you a radiant, dewy-looking complexion. It contains only natural ingredients like Kakadu Plum and Acerola Cherry that boosts vitamin C, hydrating hyaluronic acid that hydrates and plumps skin, and pink clay that removes pigmentation to bring back clear skin. It removes toxins and infuses skin with vitamin C to revive your skin's shiny lustre.

Price: Rs.760

Buy Now

Pilgrim Anti Ageing Red Vine Face Pack

Perfect oil balance is what you want when you have oily or combination skin type. This red wine face pack and mask has been designed for this delicate purpose. Get rid of that unwanted tan and dark circles and get ready to face the world with a clean, hydrated soft skin. Formulated with skin-loving ingredients like Red Vine extracts, Rosehip Oil and Mulberry, this face mask helps get rid of black heads and dark spots, fights pigmentation and sucks the dirt and impurities giving you a hydrated youthful and glowing skin.

Price: Rs.427

Buy Now

Nourish Mantra Truglow Face Mask

This face mask combines the goodness of Ayurveda and modern science to help you achieve bright, smooth skin. Enriched with multani mitti, it fights acne breakouts, removes excess oil and provides an even skin tone, sandalwood oil that heals your skin while soothing it and giving it a warm glow, and turmeric extract that improves skin’s texture, brightens it and provides it with a glow. This face pack also reduces dark spots and blemishes.

Price: Rs.875

Buy Now

Vedix Clay Mask

This clay mask is infused with the goodness of tree tea oil that helps fight acne causing germs and also regulates acne breakouts and evens out skin texture. The face mask helps to increase the elastin in the skin which absorbs water and moisturises the skin, keeping it plump and smooth. Enriched with kumari, it reduces redness and kaolin unclogs pores and absorbs excess sebum.

Price: Rs.299

Buy Now

Kayos 24k Gold Mask

Real 24k gold has been used to prepare this luxurious facial treatment mask. You can attain a luxurious anti-aging solution now at the comfort of your home. No need to spend on expensive anti wrinkle treatments at spa and salons. Get an instant glow and be party ready for your next date and mesmerise everyone with your golden glow. Infused with silk amino acids, collagen and vitamin E, it reduces the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and blackheads.

Price: Rs.799

Buy Now

Easy Feel Products Antheia Essentials Mineral Rich Clay Mask

This facial mask consists of Brazilian purple clay, kaolin clay, aloe vera extract, fullers earth and essential oils. This face mask is ideal for all skin types and is carefully formulated using hydrating and nourishing ingredients. It extracts toxins and impurities located deep in the skin layers, absorbs excess oils, dirt and toxins to reveal fresh, soft, clear looking skin with clean pores, even skin tone, and refined skin texture. It delivers a significant amount of moisture to dry or sensitive skin.

Price: Rs.420

Buy Now

For more Fashion & beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion