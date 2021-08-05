6 Facial toners that help balance the pH of your skin without dehydrating your face

Cleansing your face must be followed by using toners that help to remove all greasy dirt and impurities from your face. It balances the skin’s pH and also helps improve skin tone. Most people hesitate to use toners thinking that it would dehydrate the skin and make it rough and patchy, which is not true. Well, it all depends on which toner you are using. Opting for the ones that have less to no alcohol content can be beneficial to the skin and it also creates a smooth base to wear makeup and absorb other skincare products. Here are a few toners that you must add to your everyday skincare routine to pamper your skin and give it a glow.

Pore Perfecting Toner

Since our skin has a texture with an uneven surface, dirt and residues clog pores which accelerates acne breakouts. It also makes the pores bigger giving your skin an aged feel. This pore-perfecting toner removes and balances oil while gently soothing and refreshing, all without over-drying your skin.

Price: 4.48 USD

Balancing Toner

This calming facial toner helps soothe and hydrate your dry, irritated skin and restores balance. This slightly acid, plant-based formula resets your skin's pH to around 5.5, which is the ideal pH level of healthy skin.

Price: 25.60 USD

Hydrating Facial Toner

If you own a sensitive skin type, hydrating toners must be your go-to option. It sweeps away impurities, helps balance skin's pH, maintains moisture and tightens the appearance of pores.

Price: 37.50 USD

Rose Water

Rosewater can be used as a toner to revitalize and moisturize your skin for a refreshed look. The antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties present in them help reduce skin irritation and redness.

Price: 14.99 USD

Radiant Facial Toner

This hydrating toner helps in giving your skin a natural glow and radiance. With extracts of apricot, sweet betty flowers and saponins, it has a delightful fragrance, effectively tones the skin, and helps maintain the pH level without alcohol or other harsh detergents.

Price: 36.00 USD

Vitamin C Facial Toner

Vitamin C is an important ingredient for anti-ageing, forever youthful skin. This toner with advanced ingredients encourages the production of collagen and works together to combat and remove excess oil.

Price: 13.97 USD

