6 fail-proof ways to cool down your skin from all the summer heat and warm sun rays

Just as every season brings with it a baggage of hopes and bummers, summer is no different. The humidity you experience adds to the oil secretion that is produced by sebaceous glands which easily clogs up your pores. Breakouts, sunburns, excessive sweating, rashes are the default gifts of what the warm weather can give you. So, it's best to help cool down your skin with a few effective tips we have here for you. Let your skin be ready to brave the heat and chill to the most literal point.

1) Cleanse your skin- The formation of grease is pretty unapologetic in times of summer. So, it's best to use an alcohol-free cleanser that suits your skin type every morning before you step out and once you reach home to remove grime, blackheads and unclog your pores.

2) Keep a mist handy- A mist instantly adds a cooling touch to your skin. It can soothe the skin that's exposed to the sun. Use a formula that's infused with cucumber, aloe vera, and rose water.

3) There's no such thing as too much ice- Whether you drink liters of chill water every day or simply massage your face with ice cubes, your skin surely loves both. The obvious disclaimer is that you may catch a cold if you do it excessively so keep a tab on what works best. Ice globes are quite the rage too. Ice cubes in general are known to aid in de-puffing your skin, soothing rashes, fighting signs of ageing, and reducing dark circles.

4) DIY face packs for the win- Nothing quite like homemade masks. All the thick scrubs you buy from stores can leave your skin with multiple tears. Choose powders instead and gently run the mixture on your skin in circular motionsWhat's better and gratifying than curating one based on your preferences knowing that you've picked the ingredients that work best for your skin? Whether you wish to treat acne, boost your skin's glow, combat signs of ageing, and add moisture to your skin. Bonus hack: Got puffy eyes? Use cucumber slices and grated potato for dark circles.

5) Antioxidants are a winner- Get your vitamins through fruits and veggies are best but adding the step of serum in your skincare routine can also do your skin good. This helps to boost collagen, shield your skin from free radicals and ultra-violet rays.

6) Hydrate, hydrate, and hydrate- No amount of hydration can ever be enough this season. This step is something you follow all year round but let's say a gel-based moisturiser is your best bet during sweaty days. Key tip: Follow up with sunscreen. Drink fruit juices, ample water, pa,per your skin with hydrating face sheet masks to help your skin look healthy from inside out.



