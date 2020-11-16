6 Hair Care tips to keep your curls healthy and moisturised THIS winter

Winter is quite challenging for both hair and skin as it makes them dry and lifeless. So, try these hair care tips for your curls to lock the moisture during the winter.

Not only the skin, but our hair also gets dry and damaged during winter. It may cause dandruff and hair loss as well. And if you have curly hair, then it definitely requires more attention to stay healthy, shiny and moisturised.

Since winter is on the way you should start pampering your curls in the right way to prevent all kinds of hair problems. So, here are some hair care tips below to keep your curls healthy throughout the winter.

Tips to keep your curls healthy in winter:

Condition

Condition a lot in winter. Never forget to use a conditioner after shampoo to give all the important protein, nutrients and moisturisation to your curls. You can also use a hair mask once in a week for extra deep moisturisation.

Steam

Give a steaming to your hair regularly. That’s an essential part to lock the moisture of your hair to prevent damage. You can also bring a humidifier in your room.

Oiling in the ends

Take good care of the ends of your hair. Regularly put oil on them to keep the moisture intact. Hair ends get damaged quickly which is a prime reason for hair breakage or split ends. So, keep them moisturised.

Avoid humectant filled products

Avoid hair care products that contain honey, wheat protein, fructose, sorbitol, glycerin and panthenol etc. Because they are good for summer as they make the hair dry.

Shampoo for curls

For some extra care, you can also opt for shampoo best for curly hair only to get them some special treatment.

Normal or lukewarm water

Never wash your curly hair with hot water as it damages the hair. Use normal or lukewarm water for the wash.

