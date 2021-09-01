6 Haircare products with moringa extract for hair growth and scalp health

Your hair’s condition can break or make your look! Terrible hair fall and thin, brittle hair cannot be treated just by cutting your hair short or screaming at yourself in the mirror. Apart from a healthy diet and hydrating yourselves every now and then, make sure you use the right products that focus on your particular hair problem.

Moringa infused hair care products can boost hair growth, build its strength and also prevent premature greying of hair. Beta-carotene, amino acids and various phenolics present in moringa help in the prevention of dandruff, itchy scalp and bacterial blisters in the head. Here are 6 hair care products with moringa extract that you need for healthy and voluminous hair treatment.

Moringa Oil

Massage your hair twice a week with moringa oil for strong and healthy hair growth. It acts as a natural moisturizer and also helps the scalp from being dry and flaky. You can also apply this moringa oil to the skin to treat wrinkles and fine lines.

Price: Rs 540

Moringa Shampoo

Most shampoos sold in the market make your hair soft but brittle and fuels premature greying. Opting for the right shampoo can make a big difference in the long run and frequent shampooing of hair is never recommended. This Shampoo enriches the hair with keratin protein, which helps to fill the minor gaps throughout the hair shaft and makes the hair healthier.

Price: Rs 399

Deal: Rs 309

Moringa Haircare Set

This onion and moringa based haircare set consists of a shampoo, conditioner and hair serum that imparts shine, soothes the scalp and nourishes hair follicles from the roots to the tip of it.

Price: Rs 997

Deal: Rs 599

Moringa Leaves Powder

The antibacterial and antimicrobial properties of moringa powder reduce dandruff-causing bacteria and cleanse the scalp. You can mix this powder with honey, yoghurt or just water to make a hair mask. Rinse off in lukewarm water after 15-20 minutes.

Price: Rs 190

Deal: Rs 163

Moringa & Bhringraj Cold Pressed oil

With an easy to use flip-top cap and comb applicator, this oil set is everything your hair needs to grow to its full form. It makes your hair and skin glowing and also a nice head massage with moringa oil lowers stress and headaches.

Price: Rs 1000

Deal: Rs 420

Moringa Hair Conditioner

This ultimate concoction of moringa, shea butter and almond oil offers extensive nutrition, moisturisation and high anti-inflammatory and protective properties to nourish and boost hair growth. It adds shine, strength and offers exceptional hydration.

Price: Rs 845

Deal: Rs 495

Moringa can help you deal with premature greying of hair and baldness that can affect your confidence. Daily care of your hair is important to keep your hair healthy and strong throughout your life. Direct intake of moringa leaves shows many other health benefits too.

