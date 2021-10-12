6 High quality makeup essentials that every beginner must invest in

Makeup is no less than any other form of art. Acing the makeup game is not everyone’s cup of tea but definitely something that a lot of young girls would love to learn. Learning makeup is not a piece of cake but a good start will definitely lead you somewhere. Here are some high-quality and essential makeup products that will ensure a good start.

Europe Girl Milk Primer

Primer is an integral step in the makeup process although a lot of beginners might choose to skip it. Primer makes the foundation roll on more smoothly, filling in lines and pores, minimises dark circles, and makes the makeup last. This primer minimises the appearance of pores, leaving the skin feeling fresh and pure. It has a super silky and lightweight formula that will extend the wear of makeup and works with all complexions to create a perfect base for flawless foundation.

Price: Rs.540

Europe Girl 2 in 1 Self Adhesive Eyeliner

Getting the perfect wing or the perfect liner might be the trickiest part. This black eyeliner provides an easy grip and a flawless finish. It comes with a new formula and unique adhesive technology that can stick eyelashes. You don't need eyelash glue and magnetic eyeliner any more. It is waterproof, smudge-proof and ensures that the liner stays put for upto 12 hours. It will make your eyes look bigger, brighter and more attractive.

Price: Rs.495

Europe Girl Sparkle Eyeshadow

Eyeshadow is a game-changer in every makeup look. This eyeshadow palette includes multi reflecting pulse and creamy soft texture shades for easy gliding application with an application brush. It is enriched with an ultimate sparkle pigment and a highly pigmented formula that can be used with a brush or your finger tip. The reflecting pulse provides colour intensity and brightness to boost the vibrancy of the shades.

Price: Rs.945

London Pride Cosmetics Brush Set

When trying to ace the makeup game, the most important factor is using the right brushes at the right time. Without the right tools, you'll struggle to achieve an even, flawless application. You can add a stylish touch to your makeup tool collection with this 12 piece HD brush set made from 100 percent synthetic taklon consisting of high-grade face and eye brushes. These brushes are soft, flexible and trendy for an easy and precise application. Each brush set comes up with a handy roll up case which keeps the brushes intact and maintained. These brushes when applied can do wonders as they do not soak up any product at all.

Price: Rs.5500

London Pride Cosmetics Brush Holder

Brushes tend to attract germs and dirt from around and need to be washed regularly. However, you can avoid them getting dirty in the first place by keeping them in a brush holder. This brush holder is extremely stylish, compact and durable. Made from PU leather, this cylinder shaped makeup holder can hold more than 50 makeup brushes, keeping them covered and away from germs.

Price: Rs.1432

Europe Girl Matte Cover Foundation

This is the best foundation with long wear technology that lasts upto 8 to 10 hrs. It is buot to provide medium to full coverage with a matte finish. Enriched with SPF 15 it shields the skin from sun damage. This oil free foundation with a mild fragrance won't cake or fade off. It is specially formulated to give the skin an even and flawless finish.

Price: Rs.585

