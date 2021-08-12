6 High quality makeup products under Rs 99

Makeup has become an artistic skill now that not everyone can ace, but something that everyone would love to do. Getting your makeup right is an art in itself and not always easy but with various Youtube and Instagram tutorials available, you can literally learn how to nail the perfect makeup look at home. But, you might need all the right makeup products which can get really expensive and it seems silly to spend so much on them especially if you are just an amatuer. With a wide range of makeup products available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right ones with the best quality. And sometimes the best quality products are just so expensive! Hence, we have got your back with these tried and tested premium-quality products in just under Rs.99!

Swiss Beauty Lip Pencil

This waterproof glimmering lip pencil will give an alluring shape to your lips and make them look more plump. This lip liner is super easy to use and will give a more natural look to your lips. It is perfect for lip contouring and each shade goes on smoothly and provides the perfect base or you can just use them to fill in your lip.

Price: Rs.70

Silvi Color Feel Mascara

Get long, luscious and dramatic eyelashes in just a simple stroke with this bold mascara. It leaves the lashes looking full and voluptuous for a dramatic and confident look. Crafted from a buildable formula, it provides flawless coverage from root to tip.

Price: Rs.99

Hilary Rhoda Blusher

Get rosy cheeks that will add a pinkish glow to your face with this blush palette that comprises 4 different shades. This blush palette consists of 4 colours that will suit your every mood along with a mirror and a tiny brush. These shades are highly pigmented and easily blendable.

Price: Rs.98

Elle18 Color Pops Matte Lipstick

Make your lips look irresistible and bewitching with this matte lipstick that is available in 30 alluring shades. This lipstick will give you a flawless matte finish along with a smooth texture without flaking of the lips. All the shades are extremely attractive and eye-catching, and perfect for daily use.

Price: Rs.68

Insight Cosmetics Multi-Use Loose Eyeshadow

Dramatic and metallic eye looks are so in trend right now. This loose eyeshadow will help you achieve the perfect metallic look. This loose eyeshadow is available in 12 different metallic shades. The glitter based and metallic pigments will make your eyes sparkle from a distance and the concentrated powder applies smoothly and streak-free. This intense eyeshadow can be blended with other colours for a multi dimensional look and it is waterproof so that you do not have to reapply throughout the day or night.

Price: Rs.95

Insight Professional Makeup Conceal, Correct, Contour Palette

A makeup look is only as good as the base. Now get the perfect base with this conceal, correct and contour palette. This crease resistant concealer and corrector features a creamy yet lightweight consistency. It conceals everything from dark circles to blemishes and gives the skin an even-toned and mattified look forming just the right base.

Price: Rs.99

