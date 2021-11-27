6 Hydrating and nourishing foundations for people who suffer from dry skin

In recent years, makeup and skincare have become a part of each other and are known to go hand-in-hand. With the winter season making its way, it's imperative to be mindful of your products especially if you are a victim of dryness. These lightweight and sheer foundations enriched with hydrating ingredients will give you just the best results.

Lakmé Absolute Argan Oil Serum Foundation

This revolutionary serum foundation is perfect for dry skin as it will deeply nourish the skin and provide a dewy texture. It is enriched with argan oil that keeps the skin moisturised and supple. It provides the nourishing benefits of a serum and the coverage of a foundation. The added SPF 45 protects your skin from the sun with medium coverage, making it perfect for everyday wear.

Price: Rs.630

e.l.f Cosmetics Studio Flawless Finish Foundation

This weightless semi-matte finish foundation is a must-have for dry skin. While other foundations crack through open pores, this powerhouse moisturises while giving you medium coverage. It’s buildable nature makes this foundation unmissable.

Price: Rs.1551

Forest Essentials Soma Rasa Silk Skin Tint

Named after the revered plant Soma, this skin tint is a lightweight formulation to softly blur out imperfections. Almost like a finishing cream and much lighter than a conventional foundation, this skin tint can be used as the first step of your makeup routine and last step of your skincare routine for a healthy glow. The base of this light textured and silky tint is enriched with freshly hand-pressed oils of Moringa, Almond, Sunflower and Green Tea.

Price: Rs.2338

Smashbox Skin Full Coverage Foundation

As we lean into light-coverage for dry skin, this medium to full coverage star reminds us of its mask friendly nature. Moreover, for those who prefer a matte-finish, it's also your one stop shop packed with ultra-hydrating ingredients.

Price: Rs.3335

Faces Ultime Pro Second Skin Foundation

This oil-free foundation provides medium coverage and is serum based unlike the conventional foundations. It will hydrate your skin while also providing you with a flawless base. The ultra-thin skin perfecting formula provides seamless coverage and the liquid ​​creamy texture melts easily into skin as a serum. It has anti-aging properties with unique marine based algae 15, and is preservative and mineral oil free.

Price: Rs.1499

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint

This foundation will boost skin hydration while evening your complexion. This liquid foundation makeup for dry skin boosts hydration with a lightweight water gel formula that features hyaluronic acid, an ingredient known for its skin plumping and hydrating properties. The moisturising tint is designed to hydrate your skin and refreshes thirsty skin for 24 hours with a breathable water gel formula. The weightless, oil-free makeup formula is non-comedogenic, so it won't clog pores and it's even better for your skin than wearing no foundation at all.

Price: Rs.3108

