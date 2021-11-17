6 Incredible bath bombs to smell like a fresh garden after a relaxing bath

Stress from our busy lives and routines can take a toll on both our skin and our mind. Bathing could be one of those blissful hours where we can escape from the realities of life and dwell in the personal world of happiness. To make this more exciting, bath bombs can be of great use. These are single-use, spherical blends of smoothing, fragrant extracts and oils that you can toss in your tub before bath time. It dissolves and breaks apart, releasing all the good stuff inside that helps the skin heal. Here are 6 bath bombs you need to check out for a soothing bath every time.

Green Tea Bath Bomb

A bath bomb adds emollients and softeners to your bath’s water that moisturise and indulge your skin. With the essence of green tea, these bombs will wake up your tired skin and also nourish your skin.

Lavender Bath Bomb

Almost all bath bombs contain sodium bicarbonate and citric acid. These two ingredients combine to create that fizzing sensation bath bombs are famous for. These with lavender flavour add a sweet fragrance and deodorize and repair your skin.

Pink Grapefruit Bath Bomb

The grapefruit extract works with your skin to soften dryness, smooth roughness and soothe other skin problems. It provides you with the fruitful bath you were looking for.

Organic Rose Bath Bombs

Who doesn’t like the romantic smell of roses? Rose bath bombs help you have a moisturising bath that heals and nourishes your skin and also helps relieve tension or rid your body of aches and pain.

Strawberry Bubble Bath Bomb

With soothing help properties and delicious smell, these bath bombs’ ingredients work to help you relax. Beyond just the bath bomb, lounging in a warm bath with strawberry flavour for between 15-20 minutes can help you decompress after a long day.

Aromatic Bath Bombs

Did you know bath bombs are an excellent gifting option? This perfect box of four carefully curated fragrances, each perfect for your every mood can make a great gift to your girlfriend, friend or siblings. They come in citrusy orange, refreshing aqua, earthy lemongrass, and juicy strawberry flavours.

