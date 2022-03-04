6 of Kiara Advani's necklaces that proved a bang on accessory game is all we need to look smashing

You can't build a complete look without paying close attention to accessories. You can always bring a fine and impeccable taste forward by ensuring your style leaves no stone unturned in leaving people enticed. Kiara Advani has been wowing us all with looks that define class apart from beauty and if you too have been counting to work up a glamorous spectacle. She's a true style star at heart who pays equal attention to her ensembles and accessories, especially statement necklaces.

Your pastel lehenga set may be a show-stopper with the blue and pink embroidery doing a pretty job. But, how beautiful is it to add to the beauty of floral play with a studded four-tiered necklace? So very graceful with Polki stones, isn't it? You can simply ditch your earrings without a worry.

On a hunt for a necklace that has it all? Meaning, everything beautiful? Think pearls, studs, and jade stones? Clad as a pretty princess in Arpita Mehta's creation, the embroidery, mirror work, and cowrie shells brought a tough competition, but, it's safe to say her look was a total package with a necklace that had a stunning role to play.

Nothing like a red lehenga set, true. But, how about we take drama to the next level? Say with a necklace. The Kabir Singh actress as a show-stopper for Amit Aggarwal wore a lehenga set with a sleeveless neck that made for a plunging neckline and a skirt. Her look was kept on-fleek with a choker-like necklace curated with stones, an emerald pendant, and diamond studs.

Ah, has there ever been a time when a black velvet lehenga set has disappointed you? This Manish Malhotra attire as seen on the Shershaah looked truly heavenly and we loved how the heavily studded diamond necklace and earrings contributed to the overall chicness of her ethnic look.

When in doubt, go back to the good old roots. We mean Kundan. It's been riding on the reigning wave and this choker necklace is proof of that. It's got pearls, mini diamond studs, and polki studs. Wear this accessory with your green lehenga set that entails a plunging neckline blouse with sheer sleeves and a high-waist silk skirt that looks its whole with floral embroidery. No, you can't pull off your desi look without earrings.

When both your ethnic set and necklace speak of flower power. Say hello to Spring! Kiara's Papa Don't Preach lehenga set with a strapless blouse and gorgeously embellished skirt made for a breath-taking creation. Extra points for her necklace that was meticulously intertwined to each floral design and further prettified with mini pearls.

