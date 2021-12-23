6 Last minute secret santa gifts you can give your friend or colleague

Secret Santa is a great idea but it can be a little underwhelming. You can end up with something you wanted or, you can end up with something that will definitely end up in your re-gift pile. Whether you're getting a gift for someone you know really well or someone you barely do, here are a few gifts that they won't relegate to the storage closet.

Ultimate Grooming Kit from The Man Company

Get ultimate grooming from Head to Toe with this kit. It comes with Trimmer, Skin Brightening Cream, Charcoal Face Wash, Body Wash and Shampoo, Perfume and a pouch case. Grooming at home is super easy with this essential kit that will take care of your overall grooming. The Charcoal crew comes together with its body wash, shampoo and face wash that draws out toxins from within the skin and leaves it feeling fresh and energized. The Easy to carry pouch comes as an added element that will help keep all your grooming essentials in one.

Price: Rs.2747

Buy Now

Gaia Rose infusion Tea Pack- Rose

With a delicate flavour and alluring aroma, Gaia Rose Infusion takes you to a world free of chaos with every sip. Rose has been used for peace and relaxation since time immemorial. Rose also contains flavonoids and anxiolytic compounds that induce sound sleep. Now sip your way to tranquillity and get a sound good night’s sleep with a cup of this unique infusion. It helps induce sound sleep and cures mood swings, it is calming and soothing and is rich in antioxidants.

Price: Rs.220

Buy Now

Skinella Weekly Face regime kit

Get your weekly face regime sorted with Skinella. With the goodness of pure extracts of Honey, Oats, Coffee and Chocolate, this face kit will remove all the dirt from the skin, leaving it deeply moisturized. The Coffee Chocolate Face Mask will extend a spa-like treatment, making your skin look fresh and supple.

Price: Rs.425

Buy Now

Aadvik Camel Milk Chocolate

This is a guilt-free indulgence in the charismatic contours of chocolate. Its delectable texture melts on the palates and will leave you in a state of bliss. These delicious delights come in three different variants: Classic, Roasted Almond, and Coffee. Blended with the goodness of Camel Milk, all the variants contain 100% Natural and Premium Ingredients and are absolutely Preservative-Free. It is rich and creamy, and will satisfy the taste buds of those who like chocolate's plain and rich flavour.

Price: Rs.813

Buy Now

Inatur Limited Edition Eau De Parfum Mini Get Set

Flatter your loved one with the sophisticated Fragrance with this Limited Edition Eau De Parfum Mini Get Set. The Gift Box is a perfect gift for someone who is ardent, confident, and irresistible. It is elegant, sophisticated, and glamorous. It is well blended with floral undertones that stay in the skin hours after the last spritz. The gift set consists of fragrances like white musk, premium woods and oudh bahar.

Price: Rs.360

Buy Now

Inatur Lip Gloss Gift Box

This incredible Lip Gloss set includes 4 of our best-selling lip gloss colors that flatter all Indian complexions and are all-occasion approved all packed in an elegant floral coloured box. This innovative pout-pleaser never feels sticky and can be worn alone for a sheer moisture-glazed pout, or over lipstick for a soft, glossy glow. It relieves dry, chapped lips in one simple step. Lips are smoothed, plumped, and hydrated – irresistibly kissable!

Price: Rs.650

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion