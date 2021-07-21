6 Luxury face creams that are a solution to all your skin problems

Just like taking care of your body by eating healthy, exercising and providing it with the essential vitamins is very important to do, taking the same amount of care for your skin is just as equally important. Your skin too, requires to be nourished and pampered. Your face is your most noticeable feature and hence, needs to be taken extra care of. Especially, because your facial skin gets affected the most as compared to the rest of your body, by excessive pollution, harmful radiations, constant exposure to the sun and use of makeup among other things. The good news is, we have a list of natural and organic products that will help you restore your glow and make you look more radiant than ever before!

Wonder Caviar Anti-Age Face Cream

This organic face cream iJs enriched with 100 percent pure caviar extract and provides upto 24 hours of hydration. With regular use, it will improve the tautness and suppleness of the skin, and stimulate collagen and elastin production, leaving you with healthy and youthful-looking skin. This face cream is a great choice for people with mature skin as it supports strong lifting and firming action. Containing Hyaluronic acid, it ensures maximum moisturising effect.

Price: Rs.4490

The Body Shop Day Cream

This face cream not only provides great results, but also has the most mesmerising fragrance. It is especially formulated for people who suffer from dry skin as it penetrates to the deepest skin layer and hydrates it, keeping the skin moisturised and soft all day long. Apply a small amount of this cream on your face every morning after you hop out of the shower and you will instantly feel your skin texture replumped with moisture. It is enriched with red algae extracts from the North Atlantic Sea.

Price: Rs.2095

Wonder Bee Face Cream

Promote skin health in several ways with this face cream formulated with 100 percent pure Bee Venom Extract. Bee venom extract is known for reducing inflammation, providing antibacterial effects and reducing wrinkles. This face cream will give you soft, smooth and supple skin in no time! You can use it right after your shower or before you go to bed and experience plump and firm skin in a few weeks!

Price: Rs.3490

Forest Essentials Sandalwood And Saffron Night Treatment Cream

A night cream is an extremely vital part of your everyday skincare regime. It provides your skin with constant moisture all night long, promoting anti-aging and wrinkle-free skin. This face cream is made with a unique night treatment formula which blends the pure oils of sandalwood and saffron to nourish normal to dry skin types. The sweet almond oil infused with saffron and potent herb blends is a rich source of antioxidants.

Price: Rs.2895

Wonder Bee Snail Revitalizing Hydrating Face Cream

This lightweight face cream swears by a non-sticky formula. It contains snail slime which has high levels of antioxidants that calm inflammation in the skin and promote healthy collagen production. This face cream will help improve the grain of the skin and repair the damage of photo-aging. It also tones and firms the skin, reducing spots and marks and enhancing brightness and complexion.

Price: Rs.3000

Kama Ayurveda Eladi Hydrating Ayurvedic Face Cream

This ayurvedic face cream is made with a blend of natural ingredients and is processed in pure coconut milk and sesame oil. Described in ancient Ashtanga Hridayam Ayurveda text as an ideal treatment for smooth, soft and clear skin. It is a nourishing Ayurvedic day cream that moisturises, softens and protects for soft, smooth and clear skin.

Price: Rs.1645

