6 Makeup hacks when you run out of beauty products

Ran out of makeup products? Here are some ways to fix the problem without creating a fuss.

You get up and walk up to the bathroom only to realise that you have run out of your go-to makeup products. What to do when you have an important appointment or an interview lined up? We’ve all been there. We spend so much on expensive products just to look our best and you just run out of them in no time. It’s a pain! But don’t worry you don’t have to step out of the house without putting on makeup.

Most of us are not blessed with beautiful skin, which is why some of us try to hide the blemishes and pores using makeup. How many of you have run to the bathroom to fix your makeup? In such desperate times, we come to appreciate the best and must-have beauty products. There are some essential beauty products that none can do without. But what to do in a beauty emergency?

Here are 6 makeup hacks to help you when you run out of your favourite beauty products.

1. No foundation?

Do you know what looks better than a foundation? A no foundation look. Yes! Mix some concealer with moisturizer (not too much) and apply it on the face. You might get surprised at how stunning you will look with a minimalistic look.

Don’t forget to apply the concealer on your pores and acne, if you have any.

2. No Blush?

Using a sponge, apply some of your lipstick on your cheeks. Or a bronzer or a light pink eyeshadow. It will look natural and give your rosy cheeks as a blush would.

3. No Eyeliner?

Well, this one might be the most problematic since it is a go-to beauty product for almost everyone. What you can do is use your liner brush to take out some mascara and apply it along your lash line. Or you can heat the tip of your kohl pencil and apply that (cool it off before you begin).

4. No Mascara?

You can apply gel eyeliner with your mascara wand, make sure your eyeliner is not too sticky. If that doesn’t work, go for falsies – they look amazing.

5. No Brow Product?

When you don’t have a brow gel or brow definer, what do you do? Grab an eyeshadow palette and select a matter shadow that matches your hair colour. Start applying the eyeshadow with a slanted brush in natural strokes. This will look natural.

6. No Concealer?

What to do when you don’t have a concealer to hide the dark circles? Apply a bit of red or orange lipstick under your eye and cover it with foundation and powder. Ensure that you are not applying too much of that red lipstick and try not to use a matte lipstick as it is not easy to blend it.

