6 Makeup miracles that will save you from the stress of buying multiple products

If you are a beginner or an amateur in makeup, I am sure you do not want to spend thousands purchasing multiple makeup products. Makeup products are not only super confusing but also extremely expensive. If you are someone who does not believe in spending big bucks on makeup products, and wants to keep it simple, then we have a list of makeup products that are an absolute miracle. They are a miracle in the sense that they are high-quality, easy to use, affordable and super versatile. So check them out and add them to your shopping cart right away!

Lakmé Sun Expert Ultra Matte Compact

This compact powder will give you just the flawless base that you are hoping for. Apart from that, it also provides a non-sticky, matte sun protection. This non-greasy compacts provides maximum coverage and evens the skin’s complexion. It also shields the skin from UVA and UVB rays of the sun, and prevents sunburn, dark spots, premature ageing and skin darkening.

Price: Rs.229

Buy Now

Renée Fab Face 3-in-1 Makeup Stick

This makeup stick is literally a dream come true for all the makeup lovers out there! You simply have to purchase this one stick and you are sorted with your everyday makeup look. It consists of three shades, each for the eyes, lips and cheeks. The shades are such that they will complement every skin tone. It is enriched with vitamin E and will provide a long-lasting and smooth finish. It leaves a weightless texture on the skin and is perfect for all day wear. It is available in the shades, nude for a natural look and diva, for an evening look.

Price: Rs.599

Buy Now

Renée Fab 5 Matte Finish 5-in-1 Lipstick

This lipstick is a knight in shining armour for all the lipstick lovers! It comes in five popping shades which means that you literally need to only invest in one lipstick instead of buying 5 different shades. This cruelty-free and vegan lipstick glides smoothly on the lips and stays put throughout the day without flaking. It also moisturises the lips and does not let them dry.

Price: Rs.569

Buy Now

Renée Peachy Pink Blush Duo

This peachy pink blush duo will brighten up your skin and give it a natural-looking glow. Everyone loves rosy cheeks! Apply a layer on the apples of your cheeks and on your nose. This lightweight blush duo blends like a dream and gives a seamless and glowy look. It will add a radiance to your face and enhance your makeup.

Price: Rs.599

Buy Now

AYA Dual Eyeliner Pen & Winged Stamp

Nail your eyeliner every morning with the perfect wing by using this winged eyeliner stamp. This waterproof and smudge-proof eyeliner comes with a stamp that you can line up from the corner of your eye to the end of your eyebrow to create the same wing on each side. This eyeliner dries quickly and holds on strong so that you can maintain the perfect wing all day long.

Price: Rs.230

Buy Now

Good Vibes Makeup Cleansing Lotion

Removing your makeup is a lot more difficult than actually applying it, and also super important. This orange blossom cleanser is a quick absorbing cleansing oil. It effectively sloughs off makeup, dirt and impurities and deeply cleanses the skin layers. It helps in brightening the skin tone and diminishes blemishes. Apart from being an amazing makeup remover, it also acts as a great moisturising agent for the skin.

Price: Rs.199

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion