6 Makeup Tips that you should swear by if you have dry skin

Applying makeup can be challenging for those who have severely dry skin. The makeup doesn't get absorbed and the many layers are clearly visible pouring your efforts down the drain. Thus people with dry skin have to put in extra effort for their makeup to seem flawless. Even people with uneven skin tone struggle the same. So all you have to do is create a smooth canvas such that your makeup glides smoothly and doesn't dull and drab. Here are a few tips for you to follow.

Cleanse

The first and foremost rule in makeup is to properly cleanse your skin. You have to take care of your skin, no matter what. Exfoliating and cleansing will leave your skin fresh and hydrated- ideal for makeup. And make sure to stay hydrated all day. Even spraying hydrating mists will help. Back to cleansing, scrub your face and wash with a hydrating face wash. It will remove dead skin cells and dirt from your face.

Moisturise

I can't seem to stress the importance of moisturisation. This is a crucial step regardless of the skin type. Moisturise your face twice, in the morning and before going to bed because your skin needs deeper hydration.

Primer

Applying primer is necessary before putting on makeup. Especially if you have dry skin. It can make your base long-lasting and give a smoother finish. Choose a gel-based primer and apply it in dots.

Right Foundation

For a flawless base, the foundation is necessary but if you have got dry skin, you should avoid matte foundations. Instead, go for creamy ones because they won't look patchy or cakey. It won't dry your skin further and will let you glow. This goes for concealers also.

Skip Powder

You have to avoid powder at all costs. You can use a setting spray instead of loose powder to set your makeup. Powders can absorb the moisture from your face leaving it dry and worse. They might be a good option for people with oily skin but not who struggle with dryness.

Lip Balm

Never forget the lips. If you've got dry skin, your lips are drier. Avoid matte lipsticks and wear a tinted lip balm instead. You can also try a lip gloss to make your lips softer and plump.

Follow these tips and I swear it will be a game-changer.

