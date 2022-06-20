6 Moisturisers for dry skin under $ 90 to beat the summer heat

Dry skin is quite a common skin condition. While it splurges during the winter season as occurs the skin doesn't retain sufficient moisture, summer dry skin also leads to similar severe flaking skin, cracks and fine lines on legs and arms, and also itchiness. Moisturising your body can hydrate and lock in body moisture thereby keeping you cool and your skin soft and supple. Daily moisturisation is also known to have pro-ageing benefits as it reduces the appearance of fine skin and dull, saggy-looking skin.

Here are 6 best moisturisers for dry skin

Here we have a list of the best moisturisers for dry skin that are perfect for this summer.

1. Andalou Natural Purple Carrot

This night cream from Andalou Naturals focuses on renewing surface skin cells. It is designed to absorb easily into your skin and work overnight to revitalize your complexion. It's best for dry skin.

Price: $ 13.99

2. Nivea Moisturiser for Dry Skin

With the benefits of vitamin E and jojoba oil, this moisturiser is designed to absorb quickly into your skin and hydrate without being overly oily. It can be used on the face, hands, and body.

Price: $ 25

3. Grown Alchemist Body Cream

This is a deeply hydrating body cream formulated with potent bioactive ingredients including mandarin and rosemary leaf, this moisturizer is both nourishing and balancing for youthful, glowing skin. It repairs wrinkles and smooth fine lines for radiant, younger-looking skin.

Price: $ 63.65

4. Moisturisers by Clinique

This lightweight lotion from Clinique is easily absorbed and helps to keep moisture locked in keeping skin hydrated and healthy throughout the day. Skin is strengthened and moisture balance restored with no greasy residue left behind.

Price: $ 45.88

5. Clarins for Very Dry Skin

This dry skin face moisturiser effectively reduces the appearance of wrinkles and provides long-lasting nourishing and moisturizing action. Allows skin to maintain smooth and supple throughout the day. Fine texture and easily absorbed into the skin.

Price: $ 85.55

6. Hydro Boost Gel-Cream

The gel formula provides rapid hydration to the skin, leaving it looking smooth and supple by restoring the skin’s natural barrier against moisture loss. It's the best moisturiser for dry skin. It acts as a sponge for dry skin cells and can absorb up to 1,000 times its weight in water.

Price: $ 53.70

We usually deal with sweaty and sticky skin during the harsh summers. However, this does not mean you skip on your face moisturiser. These face moisturisers for dry skin available at great prices on the Amazon are non-oily and non-sticky, making them just perfect for summer. They will keep your skin hydrated and soft without making it look greasy.

