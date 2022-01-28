6 Mouni Roy inspired flawless makeup looks to recreate for intimate weddings

With COVID restrictions still on, weddings are held as a mini-scale event without compromising on the beauty and aesthetics of the decor and daam-doom of each ceremony. The one who recently tied the knot is the stunning Naagin star, Mouni Roy. The 36-year-old actress had two intimate ceremonies with Suraj Nambiar in Goa this week.

Mouni Roy always plays her a-game when it comes to the beauty department. Makeup is an art that requires patience to get things done right. If you are looking for flawless makeup inspirations for an intimate wedding ceremony, check out these 6 looks of the star who never fails to impress with her top-notch looks.

For her Bengali wedding, Mouni looked ethereal in a bridal red Sabyasachi lehenga. Her bridal makeup entailed blended golden shimmery smokey eyes, mascara and falsies to enhance her large almond-shaped eyes, filled-in brows, a flawless base, flushed cheeks and pretty pink lips. Her flawless makeup made her face look enchanting and rich Indian jewellery elevated her score! The diva accessorised up with matha patti, heavy gold earrings with polki and emeralds and a matching choker necklace.

Her South Indian wedding look in white silk saree with red and gold border showcased exotic antique gold temple jewellery. Her makeup game was stronger than ever to balance the simplicity of her silk saree. Well-groomed eyebrows, smokey eyes with a subtle golden sheen and the falsies made sure her eyes spoke loud! Bindi and glossy lips further added charms to her beautiful face. Her hair was perfectly braided and adorned with fresh mogra.

An intimate wedding calls for looks that don't go overboard yet steals the show. Mouni’s Diwali 2020 look was class apart! Glossy lips, contoured face with hints of blush, pink eyeshadow and kohl-rimmed eyes perfected her fuss-free elegant look. The pink and grey coloured choker necklace and maang tikka with green crystal embellishments rounded off her look!

Looking angelic in her white Idaho’s organza lehenga, Mouni oozed royalty. While antique gold statement jewellery well complimented her elegant look the makeup was subtle and divine featuring a flawless base blended well with bronzer, highlighter and contours. The black smokey eye makeup, kohl-rimmed wonder with tiny wings and pink glossy lips made everything look perfectly put together!

Dolled up in a pastel orange Neeta Lulla creation, Mouni looked straight out of dreams in her mirror worked lehenga set. She left her centre-parted hair open in tousled waves and accessorised up minimally just with maang tikka. Smokey eyeshadow, kohl-rimmed eyes and a dewy glow base with glossy nude lips completed her gorgeous avatar.

Donning a maroon ruffle saree, the Velle actress looked beautiful as ever. Her pink full lips, neatly done brows and smokey eye makeup gave a sensuous oomph to her ethnic avatar. With vermillion on her forward and statement jewellery, Mouni’s Diwali 2021 look can be your perfect inspiration for a simple yet stunning wedding makeup.

Which of the alluring makeup looks do you like the best? Tell us in the comments below.

