6 products to combat specific issues for oily and acne prone skin

If you have oily and acne prone skin, I am sure you must be afraid to apply any product on your face. The secret to combating oily skin issues is to use the right products and keep the skin moisturised. Here are a few products formulated especially for oily and acne prone skin that will clear the skin and prevent acne.

Pilgrim Zit-Zapper Anti-Acne Gel

This is a non-alcoholic, lightweight AHA BHA gel formula that provides rapid relief from acne and zits for a spotless and blemish-free complexion. Expertly crafted with powerful active ingredients, Salicylic (BHA) and Glycolic Acid (AHA), the gel improves the appearance of breakouts overnight and gently exfoliates to reveal fresh, radiant skin.

Price: Rs.422

The Derma Co. Face Peeling Solution

This serum is a peeling solution that needs to be washed off after 10 minutes. It is formulated with 10 percent Glycolic Acid, 10 percent Lactic Acid, 10 percent Mandelic Acid and 2 percent Salicylic Acid. This peeling solution offers a deep multi-level exfoliation with clinically active ingredients to fade blemishes, control sebum and remove excess oil and dirt without increasing skin sensitivity. It fights dullness, large pores, whiteheads, blackheads, hyperpigmentation, and acne. It improves skin structure and reduces signs of aging by minimising pores, accelerating cell turnover, and repairing the skin’s protective barrier.

Price: Rs.538

Pilgrim Volcanic Lava Ash Foaming Face Wash

This face wash is a luxurious Korean beauty foam cleanser that captures dust, grime, and all traces of pollution from the skin with the gentle massage of the bristles of the face brush. Volcanic Lava Ash, a much-coveted ingredient found on the islands of Jeju, is an age-old beauty secret. It absorbs excess oil and controls shine. It leaves the skin feeling fresh, non-greasy and matte. The unique cleansing action ensures the skin is not completely stripped of its natural oils and remains supple.

Price: Rs.327

Deconstruct Pore Control Serum

This serum is a gentle, yet effective, lightweight leave-on formula. Crafted with 2% BHA and 3% Niacinamide, it is the perfect potency serum to clear congested skin. It exfoliates the deeper skin layer and fights blackheads and whiteheads. The serum absorbs excess oiliness from pores and thus reduces open pore appearance.

Price: Rs.599

Pilgrim Oil-Free Gel Moisturiser

This moisturiser is specially crafted with Hyaluronic Acid, Willow Bark and Niacinamide for blemish-prone skin. The ultralight, water gel provides the skin with intense 24-hour moisturisation. Its oil-free formula is absorbed quickly and hydrates without clogging pores. Controls shine and prevents the skin from producing excess oil.

Price: Rs.396

Pilgrim Salicylic & Glycolic Acid Foaming Face Wash

This face wash is specially crafted for oily, acne-prone, and blemished skin. The luxurious oil-free, foaming cleanser pulls out dirt to resurface & smoothen skin. The powerful combination of Glycolic Acid, an Alpha Hydroxy Acid (AHA) and Salicylic Acid, a Beta Hydroxy Acid (BHA) ensures that both the surface of the skin and pores are exfoliated of dead skin cells that clog pores and cause breakouts.

Price: Rs.327

