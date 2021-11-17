6 Products to help you maintain the perfect winter hair care routine

Winter is the time for comfort, warmth and cosiness. The freezing temperatures make your hair and scalp super uncomfortable, flaky, rough, dry and breakage-prone. And that is why you need a separate hair care routine for winters. Here are 6 products and hair care tips that will ensure that your hair stays smooth and hydrated throughout winter.

1. Moisturise your scalp with hair oil

During winter, your scalp gets dry and itchy due to the lack of moisture in the air. This may lead to dandruff, scalp irritation, and flakiness, causing hair fall. A hot oil massage works wonders. It will penetrate the hair shaft and keep the hair moisturised. Massage improves blood circulation to the scalp and nourishes the hair follicles, stimulating hair growth. This non-greasy, non-sticky hair oil easily gets absorbed into the scalp. It prevents breakage, reduces split-ends and hair loss. Being rich in vitamin E the oil restores moisture to the scalp and hair that help to reduce dryness and soften the strands.

2. Condition your hair

Never skip the conditioner during winter. Use a thick, creamy conditioner containing natural oils for deep hydration and nourishment. This hair conditioner is enriched with shea butter from Ghana, handcrafted by women who have used shea butter to intensely nourish dry hair for generations. Can be used on dry, prone to damage hair to improve manageability and help detangling. Give your hair the love it deserves and enjoy locks that feel healthier and richly replenished.

3. Use a conditioning hair mask weekly

A hair mask with nourishing and moisturising ingredients that will condition the hair. This hair mask will moisturise dry locks, enhance hair growth, add shine, and soften the hair. It has the goodness of moroccan argan oil and keratin protein that helps rediscover hair strength and softness. With essential natural extracts, it firmly manages hair and helps improve hair health from the roots.

4. Protect your hair from static

Static hair is the most annoying thing in the winter. Lack of moisture, combined with the friction caused by sweaters, scarves, hoodies, and hair brushes, makes your hair frizzy and static. To handle this situation, use a vented hairbrush with a combination of boar and plastic bristles. This vented hair brush is made of anti-static material with bristle pins to ensure superlative toughness and durability. It is designed to withstand electrostatic problems and helps prevent damage like tearing and splitting, minimises pain and protects against split ends and breakage.

5. Switch to microfibre towels

Avoid using cotton bath towels to dry your hair. Instead, use microfiber towels. They are gentle on your hair, have high water absorbing capacity, and help reduce friction and hair drying time. On the other hand, cotton or any other material can make your hair rough and create tangles, frizz, and flyaways. This microfiber hair towel is made from a revolutionary material that is extremely soft to the touch,quick absorb towel super absorbent and fast drying.

6. Get a humidifier

The sudden transition in temperatures can zap moisture from your tresses during winter. A room heater can provide warmth when the temperature drops, but it also dries the air inside your room, damaging your hair. Humidifiers help balance the moisture levels inside the room to prevent dryness. This humidifier is an ideal choice to balance out the humidity in your interiors while purifying the air for a holistic living experience.

