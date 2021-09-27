6 Products you need right away if your misbehaving hair is the cause of all your problems

Have you ever been dressed from head to toe but somehow just cannot get your hair right? On some days your hair just will not stop misbehaving. To make your life much easier, we have a list of products that will tame your rebellious hair and give you naturally smooth, soft and silky hair so that you can ditch your straightening and curling rods.

Ross Hair Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush

This extravagant shampoo comb will deep clean your hair and give a relaxing massage to your scalp that will release all your stress without causing any harm to the hair follicles. The bristles work the shampoo into your hair and removes dirt, dandruff and dead cells, making it easier and faster to wash your hair. It offers a perfect grip and stimulates blood flow to the scalp and oil glands.

Price: Rs.299

Himalaya Protein Hair Cream

Say goodbye to split-ends and frizzy hair and welcome smooth and shiny hair with this hair cream. Apply a small amount of this protein cream evenly on your damp hair after you take a shower and leave it in. Enriched with chickpea and amla, this cream will effectively nourish the hair, make them healthy and strong, promote hair growth, and prevent hair damage.

Price: Rs.150

Keniro Hair Microfiber Wrap

The type of towel you use to dry your hair also plays a major role in the quality of your hair. A normal towel will cause dryness and frizziness whereas a microfiber hair towel made from soft bamboo fiber will not only quickly dry your hair, but will also lock in the moisture in your hair. This towel will not strip away the natural oil from your hair and keep your scalp hydrated.

Price: Rs.229

Oussum Satin Silk PillowCase

Upgrade your room and give it a luxurious feel with these super smooth and durable silk pillow cases. These satin silk pillow cases will feel extremely smooth against your skin and will prevent your hair from knotting and getting frizzy in the morning. Satin silk never absorbs facial moisture. Hence, you will wake up with healthy skin and shiny hair.

Price: Rs.349

Vrou White & Blush Organza Double Layer Scrunchie & Cheetah Satin Silk Scrunchie

It is time to get rid of your basic scrunchies and invest in these super adorable organza and satin scrunchies. These scrunchies are a much better alternative as they cut down on friction and tension on your hair that normal hair bands can cause. They are extremely gentle to use and will help reduce breakage, decrease frizz and also hair tie creases.

Price: Rs.149

Price: Rs.149

Plum Avocado Frizz-Control Serum

Applying a good hair serum after you have washed your hair is a must in order to maintain the smoothness of your hair. This avocado oil serum also contains olive oil which is deeply conditioning, jojoba oil that moisturises hair strands and strengthens the hair, argan oil that makes the hair smooth by reducing roughness and prevents split ends, and a coconut oil derivative, that acts as an emollient, keeps hair strands hydrated and does not weigh down the hair.

Price: Rs.540

