6 Products for your oily skin that’ll help you glow without a greasy appearance

Excess oil on your face, especially on the T zone, works as a breeding ground for bacteria that causes skin allergies, acne and dark spots. Everyone needs a certain amount of natural oil to keep their skin supple and moisturised but when this exceeds the limit, your face produces a persistently shiny or greasy appearance. Sebaceous glands are responsible for secreting an oily substance called sebum that’s supposed to moisturise the skin but it can also make your pores larger and become clogged, leading to a host of skin imperfections. This is a common skin issue and here are 6 products that’ll help you deal with it.

Rice Water Cleansing Oil

This cleansing oil is enriched with rice bran and jojoba oil that dissolves and eliminates makeup, dirt and impurities and makes your skin feel a lot softer, smoother and refreshed. Rice water can reduce oiliness and protect the skin from pimples and acne.

Poreless Liquid Foundation

Oily skin is not makeup friendly but this matte and poreless liquid foundation provides buildable coverage for flawless, natural-looking and controls the greasiest of T-zones.

Alcohol Free Toner

If you think toners make your acne worse, well you are partially correct but not all of them are the same. This Plum alcohol-free toner helps stop the formation of new acne and kill the bacteria causing acne from the root itself. Glycolic acid helps remove dead skin cells from the top layer of your oily, acne-prone skin.

Healing Clay

This is a deep pore cleansing facial, hair and body mask that contains Calcium Bentonite which works well on acne. It maintains skin texture and wins you a youthful look.

Rose Glow Toner

This toner is enriched with the revitalizing properties of roses and adds a splash of hydrating nourishment to your skin. It evens out skin texture and smoothens uneven or rough skin texture.

Hydrating Water Gel

While most moisturisers tend to leave an oily and greasy feel on the skin which attracts dust and pollution to cause acne breakouts, this gel gives your skin a light-weighted fresh texture and is designed to not only moisturise but also increase the water content of the skin.

