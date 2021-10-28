6 Refreshing perfumes under Rs 1000 that you can gift your loved ones this Diwali

Diwali is a festival of light, love and joy. It is the perfect opportunity to show your loved ones that they are appreciated and cared for. Giving gifts is a major part of this festival and something that we all look forward to. This Diwali, gift your friends and family a refreshing perfume so that they are always fresh, happy and confident.

Engage L’amante Intensity Eau De Parfum for Women

Inspired by Tahiti, the new Engage L'Amante Intensity Eau de Parfum for Her, carries with it an oceanic, woody and floral theme. Created by bringing together the heady notes of violet and frangipani, surrounded by white driftwood, it is a fresh, woody and floral fragrance that is bound to transport you to the pristine beaches of the South Pacific.

Price: Rs.999

Buy Now

Bella Vita Organic Glam Perfume for Women

This premium fragrance for women evokes tropical gardens on a pleasant summer evening. It is a floral-fruity fragrance that is sweet but not overwhelming. It wraps your femininity with an edge. A comforting cocoon and a passionate hug, this glorious scent echoes the romance of the distant lands. Its complex notes, sharp and subtle and sweet and woody, merge in a sensual harmony to give birth to this musky perfume for women.

Price: Rs.449

Buy Now

Miniso Dazzle Eau De Parfum for Women

This perfume will bring out a subtle freshness that has a lasting effect for a long day. It is a perfect scent for special occasions like social or formal events, date, wedding, party and meetings. Always look and feel your best, exercise without fear and say goodbye to the embarrassing smell of sweat. With raspberry as the top note, rose, violet and jasmine as the middle note and a base of vanilla and musk, this perfume will become your favourite in no time.

Price: Rs.560

Buy Now

Engage L’amante Aqua Eau De Parfum for Men

A modern fragrance of contrasts, Engage L’amante Aqua captures the true essence of masculinity in a bottle. It is a strong, masculine fragrance with unique, contrasting notes of green violet and leather. It is a nuanced composition of the freshness of Petitgrain and Clary Sage blended with the unexpectedly powerful, earthy notes of Balsam Fir.

Price: Rs.699

Buy Now

Beardo Whiskey Smoke Perfume for Men

This uber masculine fragrance from Beardo, is strong and long-lasting, and lets you invoke your charm with the ultimate sophistication. The artisanal perfume features a fine blend of exotic Oud Wood, Tobacco, Cinnamon and Indulgent Vanilla notes. The inspiration behind creating this perfume is the aura of a successful man at the end of a triumphant day.

Price: Rs.588

Buy Now

The Man Company Oud Perfume for Men

The Man Company brings a premium mens perfume spray that has a strong and masculine fragrance that lasts longer than other perfumes. Oud is an ideal scent for the gentleman who flows by his days exhibiting an aura of perfection. A warm and pleasant scent, it invokes smoky notes with tinges of dampened wood. A finely crafted perfume for men which delivers a refreshing aroma. The perfect choice to fill your spirit with freshness.

Price: Rs.432

Buy Now

