6 Rejuvenating spa treatments for the winter season to pamper your skin and hair

Dry skin and dandruff in the hair are common problems in the winter season. So, ward off all these issues and get glowing skin and smooth hair with these 6 winter spa treatments.

During winter, you have to deal with dull and dry skin, rough feet, dry hair, dandruff, etc. If not treated well, these problems can invite several other major issues in the future. So, during this chilling time of the year, you have to take extra care of your skin and hair.

And for that extra care, a spa treatment is always the best for us. It is relaxing and rejuvenating which keeps your skin and hair soft, nourished and glowing. So, here are some spa treatments that you can opt for in winter.

Best spa treatments for the winter season:

Hot chocolate massage

Hot chocolate oil massage is one of the best spa treatments in winter which is done by mixing Mexican herbal compresses with chocolate. This relaxes muscle cramps and improves blood circulation giving you a natural glow.

Massage with pumpkin nectar

Pumpkin enzymes are mixed with beta carotene and mineral salts and then massaged on the face and neck. This massage is perfect for the winter season and improves the proportions of natural oils in your skin.

Pizzichilli

In this spa treatment, medicated essential oils are heated and then poured on your skin. It relieves your joint and muscle stiffness making the skin soft and supple.

Abhayanga therapy

It is an ancient Ayurvedic therapy which is done by Ayurvedic professionals. They select different essential oils for the treatment depending on the ailment you are suffering from. This not only gives us a glowing and smooth skin but also reduces the risk of all ailments in winter.

Shuddhi spice bath

Shuddhi spice bath is an Ayurvedic spa treatment that is done with traditional Indian spices like cinnamon and cardamom along with some Ayurvedic herbs. It clears up your pores giving you a natural glow.

Butter head massage

It is an easy hair spa treatment that can be done at home as well. Take some butter and massage it onto your scalp and cover the head with a shower cap. After half an hour, you can rinse it off with a mild shampoo.

