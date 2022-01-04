6 SIMPLE beauty resolutions for 2022 to follow for the healthiest and happiest skin & hair

Skincare has fast become a raging trend and a practice of self-care. Today, more women and even men are investing in products that not only make their skin look younger but also focus on deeper rooted issues like acne, clogging of pores, restoring pH level of the skin and a lot more.

As we delve into the new year, we are also looking at more ways to work on ourselves and improve not just at work but internally as well. Part of that includes caring for your skin and hair from within to improve their texture and quality. While drastic changes cannot be made overnight, we've picked out just a few easy resolutions to make and follow for better skin and hair in 2022.

Remove your makeup

A major rule we should already be following, removing makeup before heading to bed is imperative for clear skin. Many times we're so tired at the end of our days that go from desk to dinner that we think we can let this time slide by. But every time you are sleeping with makeup on, your pores are getting clogged which can cause breakouts and infection. No, you don't have to double-cleanse on such days. Just swipe your face with a cotton pad soaked in micellar water and then hit the sack.

Practice CTM

Before getting into a 10-step skincare routine, it is imperative to form a habit of first cleansing, toning and then moisturising your skin before heading to bed every night. While you might not be able to see results immediately, your skin is getting replenished.

Apply sunscreen

As we're getting back to working from home, we might get back into the habit of thinking that SPF is only required when the sun is directly hitting us. But the computer screen light and even diffused sunlight can cause pigmentation and make the skin age faster, causing wrinkles and fine lines. Whether you're working from bed, your desk or office, sunscreen is one ingredient you shouldn't skip out on.

Exfoliate

If you're already doing all of the above and aren't exfoliating your skin, the results will be much slower. This is because exfoliation helps get rid of the dead skin on top while also doing away with the impurities and gunk clogging your pores. Exfoliating once a week is a must!

Condition your hair

After shampooing your hair (twice), your scalp does feel squeaky clean but the tips of your mane will soon lack lustre if you aren't conditioning and masking your hair. A basic hair conditioner will do the deed well, manage frizz, boost hydration and leave your hair feeling silky smooth and looking glossy.

Skip the scorching water

While it does seem like a saving grace especially during the winter months, taking a shower in burning hot water leaves not only the skin but also hair extremely dehydrated. Packing on moisturiser after a steaming hot shower does rehydrate it but the harm is already done!

While these may seem extremely basic, it is imperative to follow these for better skin and hair in 2022.

