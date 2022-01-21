6 Skincare kits that will prep your skin right in time for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and whether you have a date or not, clear and glowing skin is always welcome. You can wear your prettiest dress and put on the best accessories, but nothing beats a radiant looking skin. Here are a few skincare kits that you should invest in right away in order to get glowing skin by Valentine’s.

Skinella Gold & Saffron Glow Facial Kit

Bid goodbye to dull skin, and say hello to healthy skin in a jiffy with this gold and saffron facial kit. This 7-step facial kit is made with gold, saffron and turmeric extracts that help remove dead skin cells and dullness while hydrating and moisturising, making your skin soft and supple. Gold has powerful ions that help boost collagen production, protect skin from UV rays and give it a radiant glow. And superfood saffron has powerful skin enriching nutrients and antioxidants that help brighten skin and shield against the sun. Saffron is also known to have anti-inflammatory properties that helps soothe and brighten skin.

Price: Rs.850

Buy Now

mCaffeine Coffee Look Gift Set

This kit has an under eye cream, face wash, face serum, face scrub, and a face mask. The lesser known fact about Caffeine is that it is the superfood for skin. It is packed with antioxidants that fight free radicals and protects the skin from fine lines and wrinkles. The kit contains potent ingredients like Water Lily that eases out fine lines and wrinkles and also nourishes the skin. Sweet Almond Oil which moisturises and soothes the skin. Hyaluronic Acid hydrates the skin and helps in skin conditioning. Walnut exfoliates while clays like Kaolin and Bentonite shrinks pores and keeps them clean.

Price: Rs.1994

Buy Now

Skinella Daily Face Regime Kit

This kit contains blueberry face wash that is a sensual blend of blueberry extracts and olive oil. The gentle face wash cleanses and brightens, and gives your skin a fresh and supple appearance without causing any dryness. It also contains grapefruit face and body sorbet with real grapefruit extracts. This extra lotion glides smoothly on your skin leaving it soft and deeply moisturised.

Price: Rs.400

Buy Now

The Moms Co. 24 Hour Skincare Starter Kit

This kit contains a hyaluronic acid and arbutin face cream that deeply penetrates the skin to reduce the appearance of pigmentation. The vitamin C rich kakadu plum and hyaluronic acid in the face serum work together to stimulate the production of collagen and reduce fine lines and wrinkles. The coffee oil in the under eye cream, rich in antioxidants, repairs and rejuvenates the under eye area.

Price: Rs.737

Buy Now

Phy Winter Care Basics

This winter care basics kit includes a green tea superlight moisturiser that helps with acne, an aloe gel hydrator for skin soothing, a daily skin defence sunscreen with SPF 45 to shield the skin from the sun and it also comes with a classic blue wash kit.

Price: Rs.892

Buy Now

Mellow Herbals Ayurvedic Face Care Kit

This kit contains a marigold and mint face wash that promotes skin healing and helps treat skin issues like acne, an anti grease scrub that helps exfoliate the skin and treat fine lines and wrinkles, a glow pack that deeply enhances the skin and gives a natural looking glow, an anti wrinkle cream that gives youthful looking skin, and a lip treatment for hydrated skin.

Price: Rs.1899

Buy Now