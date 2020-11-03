6 Skincare tips for men to keep their skin moisturised and healthy during the winter

Like women, men also need to take care of their skin in the winter season to prevent dryness, roughness and itching. So, here are some easy skin care tips for men to follow during the cold weather.

Winter season is one of the most loved seasons of all time. People get freedom for from the scorching heat, and also, Christmas is there to have spread cheer. One should not ignore the fact that winter makes their skin very dry, so it requires extra care to keep your skin moisturised.

Women tend to do a lot of things to keep their skin healthy and hydrated in the winter. But there is hardly any routine for men to take care of their skin. However, they should also be cautious about their skin mainly during the winter season, otherwise, they may encounter different skin issues.

Winter skincare tips for men:

Don’t exfoliate

Men should avoid exfoliating their skin very often. They remove all their dead skin cells while shaving as they protect the skin from all harmful effects. So, stop exfoliating and instead use a pre-shaving oil to keep your skin healthy. Also, don’t forget to moisturise the skin with a lightweight cream or lotion. If you want to exfoliate then do it once in a week.

Cleaning shaving tools

You need to clean your shaving tools each time you use them as they pick all the dirt, oil and dead skin cells from its surface. So, you have to clean them properly, otherwise they will be a potential source of infections. So, clean it out with alcohol after each use.

Sunscreen

Women and men both have to use sunscreen even in winter. Harmful UV rays are always there to damage your skin, so protect the surface with a good sunscreen.

Humidifier

Instead of buying several expensive skincare products, try to buy a decent humidifier for your room. This will provide enough moisturisation to the skin keeping it healthy.

Lukewarm shower

Instead of having a hot water bath, take it a lukewarm shower. Hot water can remove all-natural oils from your skin.

Lip balm

Men also need a good lip balm to condition their lips in winter. Keep it handy so that you can use it whenever you want to. Also Read: Dermatologist Dr Sirisha Singh shares exclusive skincare and hygiene tips for the winter season

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×