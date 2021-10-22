A 6 step at home facial you can give yourself this Karwa Chauth for a luminous glow

The full day fast may be difficult, but the Indian women make Karwa Chauth easy by celebrating it with the excitement of getting ready and looking no less than a bride again. It is also important to have flawless skin to enhance your attire. This six step at home facial will give you radiant skin that will make you shine brighter than the moon.

Step 1: Ice your face

If you have woken up with puffy eyes and face, rub a few cubes of ice on your face or use ice globes for an even better effect.

Natural Vibes Ice Globes Facial Tool

These ice globes with anti-freeze liquid are here to pamper your skin with all the love and repair it needs. This super easy facial tool has skin icing benefits which means it will reduce puffiness, tighten your skin and help your skin glow. It will also enhance your skin by preventing dark spots, pigmentation, fine lines, wrinkles and all other premature signs of ageing, if used regularly. It is excellent for minimising your pores and calming the skin. It aids lymphatic drainage and leaves you with a toned and dewy complexion. These ice globes come with a free gold beauty elixir oil and vitamin C serum.

Price: Rs.3200

Step 2: Cleanse your face

After icing, you need to cleanse your face. Use a dollop of cleanser and massage onto damp skin for a minute to dislodge all traces of grime, oil and leftover makeup.

L’Orèal Paris Revitalift Gel Cleanser

The lightweight gel face cleanser draws out impurities and makeup residue from the skin to unclog pores. The gentle Hyaluronic Acid cleanser will cleanse your face to leave you with plump and radiant skin. This creamy and foaming cleanser enriched with hyaluronic acid leaves skin hydrated. It gently removes impurities to leave your skin fresh without drying out the skin.

Price: Rs.148-252

Step 3: Take a steam

If you have a steamer, there’s nothing like it. Steam helps to dilate pores and softens the sebum lodged inside. Plus, the heat leaves skin with a rosy glow almost immediately.

Dr Trust USA 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer

This ionic steamer, with nano-atomisation technology, opens up pores and clears them. You can steam your face with a warm towel for enhanced blood circulation, it has a built-in towel steaming chamber for preparing fresh moist hands or face. The best part is that it produces strong steam instantly to clean and nourish skin in one go, this steamer comes with a hollow design inside It where you can add essential oils.

Price: Rs.1497

Step 4: Exfoliate

This cannot be skipped, especially if you have dull or dry skin. Dull skin is caused due to a build-up of dead skin cells on the surface. Apply a face scrub, leave it on for five minutes and then scrub around your nose and chin, in an upward motion.

Easy Feel Products Antheia Essentials Orange Face Scrub

This scrub contains orange oil, bamboo scrub powder, walnut scrub powder, sunflower oil, glycolic acid and vitamin E. It will give you a softer, more youthful complexion in minutes. It clears blackheads, gently exfoliates, reduces pore size, eliminates acne scars, and removes dead skin cells for a blemish free, radiant glow. It leaves the skin feeling soft and rejuvenated.

Price: Rs.420

Step 5: Luxuriate in a face pack

Now, the fresh skin cells are ready to receive ingredients to soothe, brighten and hydrate. Use a face pack and leave it on for 20 minutes to fight excess grease and congested pores.

Mamaearth Ubtan Face Pack

This face pack is enriched with saffron that naturally removes tan from the upper layer of skin and gives you a spot free look, turmeric that aids in lightening skin tone, cucumber that gives the skin a bright and rejuvenated look, in combination with papaya extract, that reverses the effects of sunburn and tanning. Apricot oil and Mulberry extract helps in reducing visible signs of ageing and slows down the skin ageing process. Ingredients such as kokum butter and olive oil extract are known to provide the moisturising needed for your skin and keep it soft and supple.

Price: Rs.398

Step 6: Finish with a sheet mask

After exfoliating, mattifying, tightening and detoxing, the skin can feel slightly raw. Finish with a hydrating sheet mask that puts moisture back into the skin. Leave it on for 20 minutes and then take it off.

Garnier Skin Naturals, Hydra Bomb, Face Serum Sheet Mask

This sheet mask will provide your skin with deep hydration as it is enriched with antioxidant pomegranate. It is perfect for dehydrated and dry skin as it intensely hydrates the skin and replenishes moisture. It will give your skin a plump, healthy look in only a span of 15 minutes.

Price: Rs.89

