6 Super easy home remedies that will help you tame your curly hair

Only women with curly hair are aware of the struggles they deal with everyday. These home remedies will make your job so much easier.

As a curly-haired woman you must have definitely experienced the horrors of dealing with your rebellious hair that just do not seem to behave! Have you ever fallen asleep after washing your hair, and woken up with three times bigger hair? Yes, we understand your struggle and we are here for you. Managing curly hair is a task that you definitely did not sign up for and you are surely tired of receiving advice from random people on how to wash your hair and how it is okay if you wash your hair only once a week. But worry not! We have super effective solutions for your problems that you can try at home. So have a look!

1. Egg And Mayonnaise Mask

Eggs are known for their endless benefits for your hair. They are known to add a luster and shine to your hair, while also improving its elasticity. They are also great at solving your curl troubles. Whereas mayonnaise is known for strengthening the hair from root to tip.

Directions:

Whisk one egg in a bowl and add 1 tablespoon of mayonnaise and 2 tablespoons of olive oil to it. Mix the ingredients well and make a paste. Apply the mixture to your hair and leave it on for about 30 minutes before you thoroughly wash your hair with cold water. Repeat this process once a week for best results.

2. Avocado And Yogurt Mask

Avocado helps rejuvenate and moisturise the scalp. It soothes the scalp and promotes strong and healthy hair growth. It is an effective remedy to set your curls right. Yogurt is also known to moisturise the hair and maintain pH level of the scalp.

Directions:

Mash one avocado and mix it with 2 tablespoons of yogurt making a creamy paste. Apply this paste on your hair and leave it on for about an hour before rinsing it with water and washing the hair with shampoo. Repeat this process once or twice a week for best results.

3. Hibiscus

Hibiscus stimulates hair growth and deeply conditions the hair from the follicles. It gently cleanses the hair and soothes the scalp. It is one of the most effective natural remedies for curly hair.

Directions:

Grind four hibiscus flowers along with a few leaves and a little water. Apply it on your hair and leave it on for about 20 minutes before you rinse your hair with lukewarm water. You may shampoo your hair the next day. Repeat this process once or twice a week for best results.

4. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar helps prevent fungal and bacteria growth and keeps the hair and scalp healthy. It is the easiest remedy that is required to tame those rebellious curls. It will add a healthy and natural-looking shine to your hair.

Directions:

Take equal amounts of apple cider vinegar and water based on the length of your hair and mix them both. Thoroughly shampoo your hair and rinse them using this solution. Leave it on for a few minutes and then rinse again with cold water. Repeat this process once or twice a month for best results.

5. Beer

Beer is known for deeply hydrating and nourishing your hair and also gives it a major sheen. It is perfect for managing your curly hair as it will revitalise your curls and make them look bouncy, soft and shiny.

Directions:

Start with washing your hair normally with a shampoo and then rinse them with water. Now slowly pour beer on your hair, making sure each strand is coated. Leave it on for 5 minutes, allowing the beer to penetrate the roots. Rinse your hair again with cold water. Repeat this process once in 2 weeks for best results.

6. Aloe Vera

The endless benefits of aloe vera are not unknown to us. It deeply cleanses the hair, strengthens them, and promotes hair growth. It is one ingredient that you can blindly rely on to treat your curl problems.

Directions:

Take fresh and natural aloe vera gel and gently massage it into your hair. Massage it for 5 minutes and leave it on for 15 minutes. Rinse it with lukewarm water and wash your hair with a mild shampoo. Repeat this process once or twice a week for best results.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Keep your coloured hair healthy with these easy home remedies

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×