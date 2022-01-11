6 Superfoods to swear by for a healthy & glowing skin

As the saying goes, you are what you eat. Though we put a lot of effort into DIY masks, skincare and makeup, everything is in vain if you're not providing your body with sufficient proteins and nutrients that enable your skin to look fresh, young and glow from within. Constantly noshing on processed foods devoid of fibre can make your skin feel dull and also face other issues like dryness, acne, dark circles, etc. Superfoods are mostly plant-based nutritionally dense foods that offer maximum benefits for minimal calories.

After consistent skincare routine and diligent topical application of creams and DIY face packs, if you are still wondering why your skin isn’t showing any recovery, then the fault is in what you're chewing. Everyday foods, especially those you apply on your skin like tomatoes, potatoes can also be superfoods when it comes to skin health. Scroll on to know more about each of these 6 superfoods and how they’ll benefit your skin.

Blueberries

Love eating the sweet-sour blueberries? Well, then you should consider eating more of it! Blueberries are a rich source of Vitamin A and also contain anthocyanin that improves the ageing properties of the skin and improves blood circulation. Antioxidants in them help fight and neutralise free radicals which are responsible for causing wrinkles, dry skin etc.

Avocado

While Kendall Jenner’s avocado face mask became a hit during the 2020 quarantine, the superfood’s direct intake can show much better results for your skin. They contain polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fatty acids like omega’9 that work with powerful antioxidants like vitamin E to help your skin fight bacteria and inflammatory skin conditions. It hydrates the epidural (topmost) layer of skin and helps your skin maintain water content and elasticity.

Tomatoes

Lycopene is an antioxidant that gives tomatoes their juicy red colour. It also has the superpowers to control sebum production and acne-causing bacterial populations. Eating red reduces the red in your face and the antioxidants present in them fight free radicals helping your face glow clearer and smoother.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera contains antioxidants, enzymes, Vitamins A, B, C and E, and folic acid, with anti-inflammatory effects. Yup, all of it! Aloe can be used internally and externally almost every day and apart from the cooling effect, moisturising feel, it also soothes your skin and internal organs. Dermatologists recommend drinking aloe juice along with coconut water for extra hydration and skin glow.

Sea Moss

While a topical application of sea moss gel is known to heal acne scars and discolouration, internal intake of this superfood benefits the skin by managing oil production, reducing premature ageing and acne. Sea moss is mostly available in a capsule form that’s rich in omega 3 fatty acids which help in cell regeneration and also fade stretch marks and scars.

Moringa

I remember how badly my mom wanted me to eat moringa regardless of my hatred of its taste. Well, now that I know it houses seven times more Vitamin C than any citrus fruits and is capable of revitalising the skin and reducing signs of skin ageing, I'm literally begging her to make more dishes with it! Well, it's known as the tree of life for a reason you see. A juice or smoothie made with any combo of leafy greens can make a filling and refreshing skin tonic snack!

Apart from the above mentioned 6 superfoods lemon, turmeric, sweet potatoes, etc also come under this healthy diet category which provides you with healthy, glowing skin from within.

