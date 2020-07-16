6 Things people with FLAWLESS skin do differently on a daily basis

Ever wondered what those people with flawless, glowing skin do differently when compared to you? Read on to know!

Often, we find ourselves looking at people with flawless skin and wondering how they achieved it. Sure, genes play an important role in ensuring the skin remains healthy, hydrated and radiant. But you look after your skin too. Cleanse, tone, moisturise, the regular routine. But what do others do differently that enables their skin to shine and look flawless?

The truth of the matter is that people with flawless skin follow a few daily habits that enable their skin to look different, clean and better than others. Here is what they do:

Make sure the water is the right temperature

Using hot water on the face can cause it to deplete the natural oil content. Instead, they ensure they are using either lukewarm water or cold water to wash their face.

Don't touch pimples

Yes, we all know how tempting it is to burst those zits and pimples that are constantly appearing on he face. But popping them leads to scarring and is likely to lead to more breakouts on the skin.

Constantly touching pimples can also lead to more inflammation of it.

Avoid gum

Constantly chewing gum leads to fine lines and even wrinkles. It can also trap air in the face and make one's face look more bloated than usual. According to experts, excess chewing of gum increases the lines around the mouth, making one look old faster.

Avoid excess sunlight

Yes, a basic amount of Vitamin D is necessary for everybody. But exposing oneself to the hot sun during the day can do extreme harm to the skin, even with Sunscreen on! If you do want to get some sunlight, do it in the early hours of the day as that's when the rays are not too hot.

Maintain hygiene

People with good skin are extremely hygienic. They take a bath twice a day and cleanse the skin more than twice a day if need be. However, they don't overdo it as it can get rid of the natural oils from the body.

Stay hydrated

Yes, everybody gets busy from time-to-time and can forget to eat and sometimes even drink water! People with good skin, always remember to hydrate themselves enough for their skin to look plump and have a natural glow to it.

