6 Times Shraddha Kapoor made her eyes POP with experimental makeup looks

Looking for ways to let your eyes do the talking? Take notes from Shraddha Kapoor who seems to have aced the concept of when to keep it simple and when to go over-the-top.

When it comes to beauty and makeup, we all have certain features that are striking and ought to be enhanced. While some choose to highlight their lips, for others it is their eyes that do the trick while it might be the hair for somebody else. For Bollywood diva , it all lies in the eyes. She loves to highlight her eyes and ensure they're the centre of attention on her face. Here's how her eyes manage to grab eyeballs!

Strokes of Kajal

Like every Indian girl, Shraddha's first and simplest way to bring out the brown in her eyes is to swipe a black kajal on the lower waterline. To further make her eyes pop, a dab of mascara on her top lashes does the trick and makes her eyes look bigger than they are!

3D accessories

For a more funky and experimental look, Shraddha Kapoor highlights her eyes with a sweep of black eyeliner that is extended towards her temple. But that's not all, she further enhanced this feline look with small silver rings glued to her skin around her eyes, highlighting the area and giving her an edgy look.

Neutral barely-there glam

For when she wants to keep things simple, Shraddha opts for the bare minimum. She goes for a neutral-tone eyeshadow that she uses along her lash line and then uses a sleek liner brush to draw a basic line just above her lashes.

Defined eyes

A makeup trick that goes best with desi looks, Shraddha didn't stop at kohl on her lower lash line to highlight her eyes this time around. She used a sleek eyeliner to draw a simple wing on her upper eyelid to accentuate and elongate her eyes further. A coat of mascara topped off this look.

Smokey eyes

A look that is every lady's favourite and a fool-proof way to highlight eyes, is by opting for the smokey eye look. Kapoor didn't just go all out with the black eyeshadow on her upper eyelid but also highlighted her lower lash line with blended eyeshadow to further enhance them.

Metallic glamour

If all else fails and you want to go all-out with highlighting your eyes, metallics will never fail you! Shraddha Kapoor picked out a metallic green and grey shimmery eyeshadow to highlight her eyelids and made them the centre of our attention!

Which of Shraddha's experimental eye makeup looks is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

