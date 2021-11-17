6 Tips to fortify the beauty of your gel nails

We aren't too far from Christmas. While it's the season to be merry, teach your digits to party in style. What works better than a manicure? Go for gel nails that promise a glossy touch. Salons are open and so are your go-to manicurists waiting to deck them all cute. It turns out your gel manicure is in its best form for two to three weeks and through this journey and beyond you may want to prevent these from getting chipped off.

Healthy, and fabulous-looking nails? Hook yourself up to this edit. We’ve scoured for some tips that could come in handy and here’s how to protect your gel nails to ensure it stays as-is for days. Get your sure-fire tips below.

1. Want nails to be free of trouble? Dryness to turning yellow due to excessive application of nail colours can wreak havoc for your cuticles. Here’s when a cuticle oil can serve as the base before you give your nails the glamorous treatment.

2. Can’t keep your hands away from cleaning the space around you? Wear those gloves on and get scrubbing. This prevents the chances of damage from getting to your nails.

3. Nothing feels as therapeutic and warm as a sauna bath? Watch your water. Too hot? You're giving it an easy entry for water to get absorbed which in turn leads to flaking of the polish.

4. Give your nails a taste of another coat. The application of a topcoat ensures that the gel sits tight for an extended time frame.

5. If you generally have dry hands and nails, ask your manicurist if you can use a moisturiser or a nail oil which is a better option for nails treated with a gel manicure. This can prevent dryness and keep it glowing and hydrated at all times.

6. You can’t stop your nails from growing out. Can you? It’s impossible but what’s totally doable is that you can pick out glitter or your favourite nail colour that matches the existing hue and simply cover up the space. Get artsy if you can and do mini nail art.

How do you take care of nails post manicure? Let us know in the comments below.

